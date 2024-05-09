UFC legend says he always believed Ryan Garcia was innocent of doping allegations and explains his "gripe" with 'KingRy'

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has weighed in on the doping allegations surrounding Ryan Garcia and expressed his doubts over why the boxer has opened himself up to the scrutiny.

Garcia pulled off an upset and defeated Devin Haney last month, dropping the WBC super lightweight champion three times on his way to a majority decision win.

'KingRy's' victory over Haney has since been clouded in controversy, however, as it was later revealed that he tested positive for the banned subtance Ostarine, a performance enhancing drug, both on the day before, as well as the day of his fight against 'The Dream.'

Ryan Garcia has denied all the accusations surrounding the positive test and has stated he is willing to do another to clear his name. He also released a video on his Instagram to address the situation, believing it to be a case of defamation.

Chael Sonnen, who has had his own issues with failed drugs tests in the past, also offered his take on the situation on his YouTube channel.

According to 'The American Gangster', whilst he is frustrated Garcia took to the drug test knowing he would fail, he sees no issue with the situation if Garcia faces no punishment. He explained:

"There's nobody out there that told you Ryan Garcia was clean, expect me. My gripe is why did he subject himself to this scrutiny willingly?...If there isn't a punishment, it's not a rule. I don't care what the sign says. If there's not a punishment, it's not actually a rule."

Catch Sonnen's comments here (2:40):

Eddie Hearn wants Ryan Garcia's victory over Devin Haney to be void

Matchroom Sport chairman and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn doesn't believe Ryan Garcia's victory over Devin Haney should stand.

Hearn, who previously represented Haney between 2019-2021, spoke to Fight Hub TV following the news of Garcia's failed a-sample drug tests. Whilst the results of his b-sample are set to be released later this month, Hearn is expecting the result of the bout to be overturned. He explained:

'It just can't be an inside job because that's the most ridiculous thing in the world. Devin wants him disqualified from the fight. I'll be honest I don't see how you can be given a win when you didn't win. Even if it's found that there was contamination in his body or he still entered the ring with it in his system so I think the no contesting is an absolute given."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments here (24:05):