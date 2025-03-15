UFC legend shares unfiltered opinion about Dana White's Power Slap: "I lost the coin toss, I hope I don't get dementia"

A former UFC welterweight champion has pulled no punches while sharing his opinion on Dana White's highly controversial Power Slap League.

Back in 2022, the UFC CEO, alongside Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, formed Power Slap and immediately signed an eight-episode deal with TBS to generate interest. They later agreed to a deal with the streaming service Rumble to broadcast the events internationally, where the promotion remains today, alongside YouTube.

Since taking on Power Slap, White has faced constant criticism from fans, MMA fighters, and the media, with the general consensus that the sport is highly dangerous and glorifies potential brain trauma.

While many MMA personalities have offered their take on Power Slap over the years, Matt Serra has typically refrained from talking about it. That was until his recent appearance on Mike Perry's Overdogs Podcast, however, where he was asked to share his honest thoughts.

According to Serra, while he has a good relationship with White, he's not a fan of the product and doesn't like how easily somebody could suffer brain damage. He said:

"Dana's a good buddy of mine so I don't want to sh*t on anything he's doing but it's not really my cup of tea... I think it's kind of whacky, the coin toss is really huge in this one. In other games it's like, 'Oh I lost the coin toss, I don't get the ball.' In this [Power Slap] its 'Oh I lost the coin toss, I hope I don't get get dementia.'"

Check out Matt Serra's comments below (1:14:55):

Ariel Helwani sets rivalry with Dana White aside to praise him for his new boxing venture

Ariel Helwani recently set his long-standing rivalry with Dana White to one side, following the news that White is setting up his own boxing league.

The UFC CEO, alongside Turki Alalshikh and Nick Khan, announced earlier this month that they are setting up their own boxing promotion in partnership with the TKO group.

White has regularly stated over the years that boxing operates in a broken system, and it appears he now believes himself and his new team are the answer. Following the news, Helwani discussed their new venture on his show, where he praised White, saying:

"It's going to take some time [but] there has never been, ever...a group that has come into combat sports with this power and this kind of money behind it. They have limitless funds. Those limitless funds are telling brilliant minds like Dana White, Nick Khan... They are set up to succeed off the jump. Netflix, ESPN right there for the taking."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments here (42:20):

