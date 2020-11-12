UFC LHW champion Jan Blachowicz claims Jon Jones chasing thief with a shotgun was staged to grab attention

Jon Jones, who often ends up in the headlines for reasons both right and wrong, had an unexpected encounter earlier this month about which he posted on social media.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion shared a video on Instagram which showed him chasing away an alleged robber with a shotgun.

However, one person is definitely not impressed by the display of heroics by 'Bones' - current light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz.

Jan Blachowicz thinks the Jon Jones video was fake

In an interview with MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun, Jan Blachowicz said that in his opinion, the video of Jon Jones chasing away the robber was fake. He stated that Jones made it up to get attention, since no one is talking about him at the moment.

"Right now, what's he doing. He is looking (for) attention... But I think that was fake, you know. I think that was fake. He prepared this to (look for) attention, because nobody talks about him anymore. This is my opinion."

Jan Blachowicz on Jon Jones moving up to heavyweight

Jan Blachowicz was asked if he thinks Jon Jones will succeed at heavyweight. The light heavyweight champ said he is not sure about that, but he is positive that Jon Jones will be back to the 205-pound division very soon.

"I think he will be back to 205 really fast. After one, maybe two fights, he will be back to 205."

Jan Blachowicz commented that Jon Jones will not be able to handle fighting at heavyweight. He has already said in a couple of interviews that Jon Jones is moving up a division in order to avoid fighting him.

Jan Blachowicz dispels the notion that he's an easier fight for Israel Adesanya than Jon Jones would be.



If Jones loses at heavyweight, he can always use the excuse that this is not his original weight class and get away with it, according to Jan Blachowicz. But if Jones stays at light heavyweight and loses to him, then he will have no excuse left to give.

"If he loses in heavyweight, then okay - 'This is not my category, not my division', always some excuse he's gonna have in heavyweight. But in 205, when I beat him, no excuse, what's he gonna say?"

Jan Blachowicz is supposed to face Israel Adesanya, with whom Jon Jones has a long-drawn feud that is well documented on the internet. The middleweight champion has said he wants to move up a division and is eyeing Jan Blachowicz's light heavyweight title to become a 'Champ-Champ'.

Fans believe that Israel Adesanya coming up to light heavyweight will be personal motivation for Jon Jones to come back to his former division.

However, Blachowicz has said he has no intention of fighting before March. So, Israel Adesanya can either wait for that long or chart a different plan for himself.