UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith is a staple in the promotion's 205-pound weight class. One of 'Lionheart's' most well-known qualities is how much of a hardworker he is. As he rebuilds towards another title shot in the division, Smith took the opportunity to train with ADCC silver medalist Nick Rodriguez.

According to 'Lionheart', the experience was more than humbling. Despite the fact that Smith's Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt technically outranks Rodriguez's brown belt, it didn't matter during their grappling session. Smith recounted a sparring session wherein he was thoroughly outgrappled by Rodriguez.

During his last training camp, Anthony Smith had the opportunity to grapple with 'Nicky Rod' and described it as one of the worst experiences he has ever had. It was so deflating that Smith claimed that he felt he was made to feel undeserving of his black belt.

In a sitdown with MMA journalist Luke Thomas, 'Lionheart' said:

"Like, I'm a good black belt. Like I've competed in... and he f*cking starched me... If we said we were in there for 90 minutes of rolling, I couldn't pinpoint 35 seconds where I was in a, you know, not dominant position, in a neutral position. I spent under a minute in a neutral position. He barbecued me."

Catch Smith's comments below (49:25):

It is worth noting that despite Anthony Smith and Luke Thomas describing Nick Rodriguez as a purple belt, he has since been promoted to a brown belt. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace revealed as much during an episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast, where he was joined by Alexander Volkanovski's grappling coach Craig Jones.

How did Anthony Smith do against Jon Jones in their UFC title fight?

Anthony Smith has only ever earned a single UFC title fight in his career. His opportunity came against Jon Jones at UFC 235. Unfortunately for 'Lionheart', he wasn't able to overcome the challenge that has befuddled everyone who has faced 'Bones' thus far.

Smith was neutralized for the better part of the entire fight. While Jones landed an illegal knee in the fourth round when 'Lionheart' was a grounded opponent, Smith refused to wrestle the title away from him with a DQ win. Instead, he fought onwards to the fifth round, losing via unanimous decision.

Despite his best attempts, Anthony Smith is yet to earn a second crack at the divisional throne.

