UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira gets mobbed by fans after pulling out of high-end car in Australia [FULL VIDEO]

Since signing with the UFC in 2021, Alex Pereira has quickly risen to superstar status in the MMA world. As the current promotional light heavyweight champion, his intrigue amongst fans has turned him into an international celebrity.

During a promotional event roughly two months after his last title defense, Pereira took a trip to Sydney, Australia, where local fans and media immediately embraced him. 'Poatan' released footage of his time in a foreign country wading through large crowds of people excited to see him the second he stepped out of his car.

Fans continued to support Pereira on social media, reacting to the video of his time in Australia.

One fan reacted to the champion's current "balling" life, commenting:

"Poatan is balling"

The unanimous love Pereira received in Australia is moderately impressive considering Sydney was the host city of UFC 293, a fight card the promotion specifically built around his career rival, Israel Adesanya.

Other fans commented:

"He's the GOAT"

"All fans [of] MMA love this guy"

"He is loved everywhere"

View more fan reactions to Alex Pereira's videos from Australia below:

Fans react to Alex Pereira in Australia [via @mma_orbit on X]

Alex Pereira posts additional videos from Australia while thanking the local fanbase

Alex Pereira was only in Australia for a brief period but clearly enjoyed his time down under and documented his journey on social media.

With a short montage, Pereira shared videos of fans overwhelming him with chants of his signature 'Chama' phrase and lining up in bunches to be in his presence.

Pereira captioned his Instagram post:

"Sydney, Australia thanks for the love ❤️"

As of early June, Pereira still has not confirmed his next title fight. The defending light heavyweight champion last graced the octagon on April 13 in the main event of UFC 300, knocking out Jamahal Hill in the first round.