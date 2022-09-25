"Next time you talk sh*t about someone make sure you don't sh*t yourself" - UFC lightweight contender disses Bobby Green after 'King' fails USADA test

With the news that Bobby Green was pulled from his fight against Jim Miller due to a failed USADA test, Rafael Fiziev took time to fire shots at his fellow lightweight. Fiziev labeled Green a "fake gangster."

Ironically, UFC veteran Green claimed previously that fighters from Thailand, where Fiziev trains at Tiger-Muay Thai, are on illegal substances and are able to pick up performance-enhancing drugs over the counter.

In response to the news that Green failed a drug test, Rafael Fiziev pulled no punches and hit back at his divisional rival for accusing him and his team of doping while not being able to stay clean himself:

"Fake gangster with fake excuses. Next time you talk sh** about someone, make sure you don't sh** yourself."

"Fake gangster with fake excuses. Next time you talk sh** about someone, make sure you don't sh** yourself."

'King' was scheduled to compete against Jim Miller at UFC 276, which would have served as his third fight of the year. According to MMA journalist Marc Raimondi, the 36-year-old insisted that the failed test was the cause of a Walmart product he had used prior to the matchup.

Bobby Green calling out Rafael Fiziev and his Tiger Muay Thai team wasn't the first time these two have had bad blood. The two have already met once in the octagon when the Kazakhstan-born 155er got his hand raised via a razor-close split-decision.

What happens to Bobby Green following the failed USADA test?

Throughout his 14-year career, Bobby Green has always been an advocate for clean fighters, but according to the man himself, a Walmart product has forced him to fail his first ever USADA test.

The anti-doping agency isn't very lenient and the lightweight will more than likely be handed a suspension from competing in the octagon.

First-time offenders are usually hit with a one or two-year ban. Of course, the penalty goes up for repeating offenders.

Bobby Green is a huge fan favorite inside the cage and is known for his grit and entertaining fighting style. Green showed balls of steel when he took on the highly ducked Islam Makhachev at UFC 239. Even though he lost, 'King' stepping up to face the Dagestani on short notice deserves full respect.

