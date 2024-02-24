UFC lightweight drops CTE comment on Jorge Masvidal's claim of 'chopping up' Justin Gaethje

UFC lightweight Drakkar Klose has reacted to Jorge Masvidal's latest comments regarding a potential BMF title clash against Justin Gaethje.

'The Highlight' picked up the symbolic title at UFC 291 last year when he stopped Dustin Poirier with a stunning head kick in the second round. He is now set to defend the title and his BMF status when he faces Max Holloway at UFC 300 in a bout already being touted as a Fight of the Year contender.

Whilst most fans and MMA personalities are excited at the match-up, Masvidal isn't. 'Gamebred', who called time on his career in 2023, believes he should be stepping in the octagon to face Gaethje.

In a recent interview with Lowkick MMA, Masvidal not only called for his shot against the lightweight but also predicted a landslide victory for himself. He said:

"If you put BMF against BMF, if you put me against Gaethje in there, I would break his f*cking eye orbital, and I would f*cking chop him up. Hopefully, that can happen at some point."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments courtesy of @mmajunkie here:

Masvidal's comments have seen him come under a host of criticism from fans and fighters, with lightweight star Drakkar Klose also sharing his thoughts on his claims.

According to Klose, Masvidal's comments are clearly the sign of somebody suffering the after-effects of a fighting career. He responded to the post on Instagram by writing:

"CTE."

Drakkar Klose's comment regarding Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal blasts Colby Covington for blaming his political views on his loss against Leon Edwards

Masvidal didn't hold back when he gave his thoughts on Colby Covington's reaction to his defeat to Leon Edwards last December.

Covington returned to action after nearly two years away when he faced Edwards at UFC 296. 'Chaos' had promised fans a dominant performance against 'Rocky' but was outclassed and outmatched for the entirety of the bout, losing across all three judges' scorecards 4-1.

Following the result, Covington then blamed the judges' decision on the fact he is a Republican and supports Donald Trump. Masivdal was asked about Covington's reaction during an interview with BroBible, to which he sounded off against his welterweight rival:

“So for him to go out there and involve Trump’s name so much and then say, ‘The judges don’t like me because I roll with Trump, and they robbed me because of Trump,’ you’re a f*cking piece of sh*t. Now you’re blaming the f*cking greatest president this country has ever seen. You’re blaming your f*cking sh*tty ass loss [on him].”

Catch Jorge Masvidal's comments here (9:05):