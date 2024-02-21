“Even your mom f*cking says, you’re a f*cking bum” - Jorge Masvidal chews out Colby Covington for blaming title fight loss on Donald Trump

Jorge Masvidal sounded off on Colby Covington, claiming his political views affected the judges’ scorecards in his latest fight against Leon Edwards.

In March 2022, Masvidal and Covington headlined UFC 272 following a heated fight buildup where they became bitter rivals. Covington showcased his superior grappling skills and cruised to a one-sided unanimous decision win.

In the aftermath of UFC 272, Masvidal decided the rivalry wasn’t over by attacking Covington outside a Miami restaurant. The physical altercation led to ‘Chaos’ remaining sidelined from MMA for nearly two years before returning against Edwards in December 2023.

Covington’s performance against Edwards was disappointing, and he went on to blame the unanimous decision loss on politically-motivated judges and an injured foot. Masvidal went after Covington for his excuses by saying this during an interview with BroBible, which MMA Junkie transcribed:

“So for him to go out there and involve Trump’s name so much and then say, ‘The judges don’t like me because I roll with Trump, and they robbed me because of Trump,’ you’re a f*cking piece of sh*t. Now you’re blaming the f*cking greatest president this country has ever seen. You’re blaming your f*cking sh*tty ass loss [on him].”

Masvidal continued:

“You didn’t do a damn thing and everybody says, even your mom f*cking says, you’re a f*cking bum. You’re going to blame that on Trump because you’re such a f*cking bum. You’re a piece of sh*t. It just shows who he is, and of course now he has a broken foot. Guy’s a f*cking cheating, lying piece of sh*t, cop-calling motherf*cker, and I can’t wait to see his a*s.”

Watch Colby Covington blame his loss against Leon Edwards on politics below:

Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington knows nothing about politics

Over the past few years, Colby Covington has closely attached himself to former US president Donald Trump. The affiliation with the republican politician has led to Covington receiving backlash for more than one reason. When it comes to Jorge Masvidal, he shares similar political views but still can’t see eye to eye with ‘Chaos.’

Masvidal had this to say during the previously mentioned interview with BroBible, which MMA Junkie transcribed:

“I never met such a f*cking hoe in my life, such a b*tch. He doesn’t know anything about politics. He literally just attaches his name to Trump, hoping that Trump will one day tweet his name or maybe show up to a fight and things like that, but the guy literally knows nothing about politics, knows nothing about immigration laws knows, nothing about 401(k)s, about foreign policies, domestic policies."

Masvidal continued:

"He knows nothing. All this guy f*cking does is throw his money away, f*cking gambling on poker and pay for prostitutes to be in his f*cking video.”

Following his loss against Covington, Masvidal returned a year later and suffered another unanimous decision defeat, this time against Gilbert Burns. Shortly after the scorecard announcement, Masvidal removed his gloves and retired from MMA.

