“More than I want to live” - Colby Covington vows to reclaim 170-pound title shot by fighting “biggest and best name” UFC has to offer

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington wants to get back to the top of the division at any cost.

Covington has challenged for the title three times in his career and has fallen short each time, twice against Kamaru Usman and once against Leon Edwards. However, he still believes he is the star at welterweight and wants to win the championship strap.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Covington said:

"I am the title of this division... I’m the biggest draw in this division. There’s a reason everyone calls my name. Fights are easy to get and dunk on these nerds. I’m king of Miami, I’m America’s champ, the people’s champ, Donald Trump’s favorite fighter. I’m in a title fight every time I fight... To get back to that undisputed title, whoever is the biggest and best name that the UFC tells me I have to go through to get there, that is what I’m willing to do."

Covington explained the extent to which he was willing to go for the championship:

"I want that title more than I want to breathe, more than I want to live. I’m in my prime. I haven’t taken any damage in my career. I know I’m the welterweight champion. I know I’m the best welterweight on earth. I work hard, blue-collar American, I’m a 24/7, 365 fighter. I’m not a part-time fighter. I’m fully in on this, and I want that welterweight title more than I want to live. Whatever it takes to get back there, I’m willing to do.”

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (18:16):

Colby Covington hits back at Ian Garry for including him in his list

Colby Covington was embroiled in a controversy with Ian Garry over his marriage with English presenter Layla Anna-Lee. Garry teased a promo of himself listing all the names he is targeting this year and included 'Chaos' in it.

Covington responded by accepting to take on Garry after his scheduled UFC 298 fight against Geoff Neal. 'Chaos' reiterated that he has never turned down a fight in the UFC.

He said:

"Right after the bus boy fight, if he can get through the bus boy and UFC deems that to be the biggest and best business the UFC can do in the welterweight division, then let's do it. UFC knows what Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington is about. CCI Colby Covington Incorporated has never turned down one fight. I fought the pound-for-pound greats, the champions. I’ve been a champion, I am the champion, I’m the best fighter in welterweight on earth right now."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below: