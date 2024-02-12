"From Gamebred to garlic bread" - Fans hilariously react to recent clip revealing Jorge Masvidal's surprising weight gain

Fans took to social media to react to a clip that has been doing the rounds. In the clip, Jorge Masvidal and his weight gain is on full display.

The former 'BMF' title holder retired from MMA following his unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 last April, which took place in his hometown of Miami, Florida. Since then, he hasn't had to go through a training camp and cut weight to make 170-pounds and so, appears to be enjoying retirement.

User @DovySimuMMA posted a video which shows 'Gambred' looking larger than he did when he was an active competitor in the UFC. They included a caption, which sparked a hilarious response from the MMA community. They wrote:

"Jorge been eating good, damn"

Fans chimed in and noted that Masvidal has clearly been indulging, especially considering he's not competing anymore. They referenced his famous 'three piece and a soda' quote when describing what he has been up to since announcing his retirement.

Fans wrote:

"Gone from Gamebred to garlic bread"

"Gamefed"

"Jorge keeping the 3 piece and soda all to himself."

"Damn, this dude really eating 12 pc and mad sodas"

"Bro definitely looks ready to go 10 rounds with Nate Diaz in a boxing match"

"He was never lean despite being a full time professional athlete. Says a lot about discipline/genetic bias"

Masvidal has been linked to a potential boxing bout against former foe Nate Diaz, so it will be interesting to see whether a bout being agreed results in a noticeable change to his weight.

Rick Ross disputes Jorge Masvidal's claims of being 'King of Miami'

Rapper Rick Ross recently disputed Jorge Masvidal's claims of being the 'King of Miami.'

During his appearance on IMPAULSIVE, Ross was surprised to hear the former 'BMF' title holder's claims. He shared his thoughts on 'Gamebred's' famous knockout win over Ben Askren and took a jibe at him for claiming he is the 'King of Miami'. He said:

"[Jorge Masvidal] Who is that?...I mean, if he did a knee, congratulations. I mean, you did the knee...Shout to George, man. You did the knee. You jumped from the free throw with the knee."

