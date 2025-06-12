UFC lightweight Mauricio Ruffy confesses he nearly gave up on life before wife's pregnancy breakthrough

Mauricio Ruffy is seen as one of the most promising contenders in the UFC today but the entertaining 155-pounder has overcome a lot in his life to get to this point. Ruffy was recently seen on video speaking about these challenging times to a gym compatriot in footage that was shared to the X account @Full_Violence.

Ruffy spoke about how his wife could not become a mother and discussed how God radically changed his life two years ago. He spoke of a separation period from his partner when he was living in a hotel and told a story about a man who came to him to cut his hair but expressed intentions to help fix his wife's issues with becoming pregnant.

This floored the Brazilian mixed martial artist as that information was sensitive info between him and his wife. 10 days after this man said God would bless him and his wife with a child, Ruffy's wife became pregnant. In an excerpt from the video, Ruffy said:

"I would come to the gym and ask God to send a car to run me over. I didn't want to live anymore. If it didn't happen, it would've ended my life. Ten days later ... my wife was pregnant."

Check out Mauricio Ruffy discussing his wife's pregnancy below:

Mauricio Ruffy and his exciting UFC run so far

Mauricio Ruffy also touched on the relatively recent passing of his one year anniversary fighting in the UFC as he made his main stage debut in early May of last year. The 28-year-old bested Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 301 via first-round TKO in his home country of Brazil.

Ruffy would follow that up with a comprehensive unanimous decision victory over James Llontop at UFC 309 that saw Jon Jones defend his heavyweight crown against Stipe Miocic in the headliner. The most recent win that the native of Sao Paulo secured inside the octagon came in March of this year.

Ruffy secured a highlight reel KO at the 2:07 mark of the bout's opening stanza against King Green with a spinning heel kick at UFC 313.

