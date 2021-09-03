UFC lightweight Michael Johnson casts his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2

Michael Johnson has become the latest MMA personality to predict the upcoming championship rematch between Colby Covington and welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

In an interview with Helen Yee, 'The Menace' picked 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to once again finish Covington when they meet in the octagon for the second time.

"I'm going with my guy [Kamaru] Usman. We just started from day one and you know we're, you know, good friends and everything. I might be a little biased but you know, the first fight was very tough but he got the finish. I think he's gonna finish him [Colby Covington] earlier," said Michael Johnson.

Catch Helen Yee's interview with Michael Johnson below:

Michael Johnson is a UFC fighter with an overall MMA record of 19-17. He's been competing in the promotion for more than 10 years. The 35-year-old has fought highly skilled fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Nate Diaz and Beneil Dariush.

Johnson boasts impressive wins over lightweight fighters Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson. 'The Menace' defeated 'El Cucuy' via a unanimous decision in May 2012. More than four years later, the Missouri native knocked out 'The Diamond' in the opening round and earned a $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

'The Menace' is currently going through a rough patch in the UFC. He's riding a four-fight losing skid and hasn't had his hand raised since 2018.

Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington for his fifth title defense at UFC 268

Kamaru Usman is on his way to cementing his legacy as one of the best welterweight fighters to ever compete in the UFC. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' recently delivered a spectacular knockout in his fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.

Now, the 34-year-old will take on his arch-rival Colby Covington in a rematch at UFC 268. The last time the fighters were in the octagon together, Usman stopped 'Chaos' in the final round of what was a thrilling fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov fan? This is the location you're looking for!

Edited by Harvey Leonard