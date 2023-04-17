UFC lightweight contender Terrance McKinney took to Twitter to share a photograph of former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo participating in the "Efficiency Challenge" at Arnold South America 2023, a Parajiu-Jitsu event.

The event featured Figueiredo facing off against Dione Silva, a purple belt from Santa Catarina who lost his sight in 2014. He discovered Jiu-Jitsu as a way to cope with his situation and inspire others.

McKinney, known for his active presence on social media, shared an image of 'Deus da Guerra' and humorously wrote:

"Figgy doin tournaments on impossible mode."

Fans were quick to react, praising Figueiredo's skills and bravery.

One fan's tweet read:

The"😭 mf is a top tier sushi chef and also out here doing tournaments blind folded 😭😭 mf is an expert on every kind of roll known to man."

Another fan likened Figueiredo's challenge to earning a "Platinum Trophy" in gaming:

"He’s literally just tryna get the Platinum Trophy"

Meanwhile, another referred to him as a "legend" for competing blindfolded:

"He’s going it blindfolded??? Legend"

The "Efficiency Challenge" at Arnold South America 2023 showcased the growing popularity of Parajiu-Jitsu. The art is a form of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu that caters to athletes with disabilities and highlights the inspirational stories of individuals like Dione Silva, who have overcome challenges and found success in the sport.

Deiveson Figueiredo wants to fight former champion as he plans on a potential move to bantamweight

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is eyeing a new challenge in the bantamweight division, and he's set his sights on a high-profile opponent, Dominick Cruz.

"Deus Da Guerra' recently discussed his interest in a potential matchup with Cruz during an episode of the Trocacao Franca podcast:

“I’ve talked to my manager after the fight and we came to the conclusion that Dominick Cruz would be a great fight. It would be a great first fight at 135. He’s a former champion, I’m a former champion, so it would be a guy with a name and high level to welcome me at 135. That would be great.”

After losing his last fight in January against Brandon Moreno, ending their four-fight series, the Brazilian is looking to make a fresh start in the bantamweight division. He believes a fight against Dominick Cruz, who is also a former champion and is known for his striking and grappling skills, would be a great way to make his debut at 135 pounds.

As Deiveson Figueiredo looks to make his mark in the new weight class, a fight against Cruz would certainly generate buzz among MMA fans. Both fighters are known for their aggressive styles and have a history of exciting performances inside the Octagon. If the matchup comes to fruition, it will undoubtedly be a highly anticipated fight in the bantamweight division.

