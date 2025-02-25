UFC lightweight shares heartfelt message for Artur Beterbiev after Dmitry Bivol loss: "You are an absolute champion with nothing to prove!"

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol recently had their rematch for the undisputed light heavyweight championship with a UFC veteran offering up his thoughts on the former. Beterbiev fell short to Bivol via majority decision which tied up their series at one win apiece and saw the latter emerge as the new undisputed titleholder at 175 pounds.

Zubaira Tukhugov took to his personal Instagram page to offer up support for Beterbiev who, prior to this Riyadh-based boxing bout on Saturday, was undefeated as a pro within the sweet science. Tukhugov has competed inside the octagon at both featherweight and lightweight with prior clashes inside the UFC cage against Renato Moicano, Lerone Murphy and Ricardo Ramos to name a few.

In a translated caption from his Instagram post celebrating the decorated sweet science talent, Tukhugov said,

"Brother, Arthur [sp?], you are a true champion and a worthy representative of your people. You have forever etched your name in the history of the world, professional sport. You are a phenomenal sportsman who has reached unbelievable heights in boxing. You are an absolute champion with nothing to prove! We are proud of you!"

Check out Tukhugov's respectful shoutout to Beterbiev below:

Artur Beterbiev and the options that lie ahead

Artur Beterbiev is on the heels of his first setback under Queensberry Rules but seems quite well positioned in the sport all the same. Despite Bivol expressing to DAZN that he wanted to take a brief rest from the sport to recharge his batteries, the option for a rubber match with Beterbiev is certainly on the table for his next outing.

The 40-year-old is well positioned for a potential trilogy clash with Bivol but David Benavidez is also a viable contender who could secure this coveted spot against the newly minted undisputed light heavyweight king. Benavidez is currently the interim WBA regular as well as the WBC interim light heavyweight champion of the world.

The two natives of Russia running it back for a deciding clash is something that holds the interest of Turki Alalshikh. DAZN reported that Alalshikh immediately signaled for the third part of this Beterbiev versus Bivol series following their sequel contest.

Beterbiev indicated that he is intrigued by another Bivol clash as he is not in the same position he previously put the 34-year-old in. Artur Beterbiev handed Dmitry Bivol his first ever pro boxing loss in their first bout which also took place by way of a decision.

