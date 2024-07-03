Sean O'Malley continues his social media bantering with the number one ranked fighter to his title and a fellow peer in the promotion two divisions higher has offered up some thoughts.

Merab Dvalishvili is the top contender at 135 pounds for O'Malley's bantamweight title and while not officially signed, it would seem like that is the obvious next championship clash in the weight category. Both men have taken opportunities to playfully troll the other online and the champ is the latest to fire off.

In an Instagram post grappling with a small doll mocking Dvalishvili's size and also the Georgia native's wrestling-centric stylistic attributes, O'Malley stated:

"Merab boring as hell. I KO him within 2. Honestly probably faster than Aljo."

Several notable MMA personalities like Pearl Gonzalez and Jason 'Mayhem' Miller commented on the post with a notable UFC lightweight also having his say. The rising 155-pound fighter in question responded to the post on the seemingly looming bantamweight title fight and was succinct in his response while casting doubts on O'Malley's prediction for the as-of-yet-signed fight.

In the comment section of O'Malley's latest IG post, Matt Frevola commented:

"Debatable"

[Images Courtesy: @sugasean comment section on Instagram]

Check the post where Sean O'Malley teased Merab Davlishvili with a doll below:

Sean O'Malley and rumblings of when his next fight might happen

Sean O'Malley made his first title defense against the lone man to beat him in pro-MMA a few months ago. In March, O'Malley bested Marlon 'Chito' Vera via unanimous decision at UFC 299 in March but the date, time, and location for his second title defense is still unsure.

The 29-year-old spoke to MMA Fighting a few weeks ago and mentioned how the promotion as likely to let him know about the details of his next fight by the end of June. Though we are but a few days into July, there is a lack of public certainty of when we'll see 'Suga' next.

The Montana native does have some desired cards in mind for his sophomore title defense. O'Malley mentioned a desire to fight at The Sphere on Sept. 14 at UFC 306 or a year-end card in December which is still kind of sparse on specifics.

While his next assignment is not completely solidified, O'Malley stated that he has been ardently working towards fighting Merab Dvalishvili since his aforementioned 'Chito' Vera fight had ended.

