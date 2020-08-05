Georges St-Pierre is technically retired, but he made it clear that there's one fight that interests him more than ever - a dream fight against UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

His interest is legitimate and he even declined the idea of fighting Kamaru Usman and regaining the UFC Welterweight Championship. Training out of the Tristar Gym in Canada, Georges St-Pierre saw his greatest years training alongside Firas Zahabi.

Another elite fighter who was drawn towards Firas Zahabi is Lightweight star Kevin Lee, who is coming off a loss to Charles Oliveira in UFC Brasilia. Speaking to Helen Yee (H/T MMA News), Kevin Lee explained that he's helping Georges St-Pierre if he's fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov:

“I’ll be healthy by then, I’ll be ready to come back and I’ll be fighting and training. I’m doing my camp up at Tristar where Georges is. So when he gets ready for that fight, I’m gonna be in his corner. I’ll be part of his training camp to help him get ready for that."

Kevin Lee feels he knows Khabib Nurmagomedov's game well and has something big to add to help Georges St-Pierre:

“I feel I know Khabib’s game in and out and we’re gonna come up with something real nice,” Lee added. “Khabib’s good, I’ll give it to him, but he ain’t there, he ain’t like that.”

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Georges St-Pierre a realistic possibility?

Khabib Nurmagomedov stated on Instagram that he's set to face Justin Gaethje next at UFC 254 and after that, he would ideally like to fight Georges St-Pierre in April. Dana White entertained the possibility of a Khabib-Georges St-Pierre fight as well and it all seems to be realistic as long as the two parties sign the contract.

It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov's immediate focus is on Justin Gaethje.