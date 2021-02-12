UFC line-up for tonight (13 February 2021): Who are the fighters involved in the event?

UFC 258 is set to take place on 13 February 2021, from the Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be headlined by welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and his former teammate Gilbert Burns.

The duo was supposed to main event UFC 251 in July last year, but Burns was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. In turn, the UFC found a standout replacement in Jorge Masvidal, who was defeated by Usman via unanimous decision.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' will be defending his title for the third time against his Brazilian opponent. Burns has been on a tear since losing to Dan Hooker in 2018. He is on a six-fight win streak, and had put on a dominant performance last year against Tyron Woodley to earn a title shot.

In the co-main event, surging prospect Maycee Barber will mark her return to the octagon against Alexa Grasso in a women's flyweight bout. The 22-year-old Barber last fought Roxanne Modafferi in a losing effort at UFC 246 which snapped her eight-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Grasso is coming off a win over Ji Yeon Kim. The Mexican will be hoping to get the better of Barber, which may help her break into the top 10 of the divisional rankings.

The early preliminary card for UFC 258 will feature the following fights:

Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher (Featherweight bout)

Gabriel Green vs. Philip Rowe (Welterweight bout)

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick (Women's flyweight bout)

The preliminary card for UFC 258 will feature the following fights:

Rodolfo Viera vs. Anthony Hernandez (Middleweight bout)

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima (Welterweight bout)

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin (Women's strawweight bout)

Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutiérrez (Catchweight bout)

The main card for UFC 258 will feature the following fights:

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns (Welterweight bout)

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso (Women's flyweight bout)

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch (Middleweight bout)

Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez (Middleweight bout)

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller (Lightweight bout)

When will UFC 258 start?

United States

In the United States, the early prelims of UFC 258 will begin from 6.30 PM ET on Febraury 13, 2021. The prelims will start at 8 PM ET, while the main card will commence from 10 PM ET.

Viewers can catch the action live with an ESPN+ subscription.

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, the early prelims will start at 11.30 PM GMT on BT Sport 1. The preliminary card will take place at 1 AM GMT (14 February), whereas the main card will begin from 3 AM GMT (14 February).

UFC 258 will also be streamed live on BT Sport's app and website.

India

In India, viewers can watch the UFC 258 main card live and exclusive on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony LIV from 8:30 AM IST.