UFC live streaming memes: Derrick Lewis and Twitter mercilessly mock Dana White

The internet has been flooded with UFC live streaming memes, with many social media users mocking UFC president Dana White after the latter threatened illegal streamers with severe consequences.

UFC fighter Derrick Lewis is one of the biggest names amongst the Twitter users who are mercilessly mocking Dana White.

Derrick Lewis and Twitter mercilessly mock Dana White

Before UFC 257 – which is expected to be one of the biggest combat sports PPV events of the 2021 calendar year – UFC boss Dana White issued a stern warning to the illegal streamers/online pirates.

On multiple occasions, Dana White has asserted this warning, most notably during the UFC 257 pre-fight press conference. White revealed that he and his team are watching an illegal streamer and will catch him red-handed if he tries to stream UFC 257 illegally.

Regardless of Dana White’s warnings, many individuals on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, etc., have taken to trolling White instead of heeding his warning with seriousness. UFC fighter Derrick Lewis, praised by many for his sense of humor, has seemingly led Twitter in lightheartedly mocking Dana White.

While many in the combat sports world have echoed Dana White’s sentiments that illegal streaming/online piracy is legally and morally wrong, that hasn’t stopped them from joking about White’s ominous statements.

Dana White has a message for all the streamers out there pic.twitter.com/580Wj7wj21 — As Shopped As It Gets (@AsShopped) January 23, 2021

Advertisement

Anyone else’s stream just have tons of memes on screen making fun of Dana white? pic.twitter.com/TU4PFpSa4J — KAIROS (@KAIROSMMA) January 24, 2021

Ok so this guy came to the house and said he was checking my internet and said that he noticed alot of internet issues. Such a nice guy. He said he was streaming ufc 257 cause that buff dude Dana white deserves to be punked. What a nice guy 😊 pic.twitter.com/VVCqV4tnXq — 🖕🤘 Jess🤙✌️ (@reneejess0205) January 23, 2021

Advertisement

Derrick Lewis aims for heavyweight glory in 2021

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is presently riding a three-fight winning streak. Lewis’s last fight was a second-round TKO win over Aleksei Oleinik in August 2020. Lewis was later scheduled to face Curtis Blaydes in a pivotal clash, with the winner inching one step closer to a UFC heavyweight title shot.

The Derrick Lewis vs. Curtis Blaydes fight was supposed to headline UFC Vegas 15 on November 28th, 2020. Unfortunately, Blaydes contracted COVID-19, and the battle had to be canceled a day before the event.

Thankfully, the UFC later rebooked the fight. Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes are currently scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night 185 on February 20th, 2021.