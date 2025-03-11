UFC London walkout songs: Tracks Leon Edwards, Sean Brady, and others have used before

UFC London is scheduled to take place at The O2 Arena in the United Kingdom on Saturday, March 22, showcasing an action-packed lineup of bouts. The Fight Night event will mark the promotion's 16th visit to 'The Big Smoke' and its first since July 2023.

In the main event, former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is set to face off against Sean Brady in a highly anticipated showdown. Meanwhile, the co-main event will feature a pivotal light heavyweight clash between former titleholder Jan Blachowicz and the surging contender Carlos Ulberg.

UFC London: Which songs did Leon Edwards and Sean Brady walk out to?

Walkouts are the dynamic centerpiece of any major fight night, turning the arena into a spectacle of excitement. These dramatic entrances not only fuel the crowd’s intensity but also provide fighters with an adrenaline surge.

While the walkout songs for UFC London have yet to be revealed, we can explore the tracks these fighters have previously selected to make their iconic entrances.

Leon Edwards was originally set to face Jack Della Maddalena in the March 22 main event. However, the promotion altered its plans, replacing Maddalena with Sean Brady while rebooking the Australian contender to challenge reigning welterweight champion Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 on May 10.

With a UFC record of 14-3 and one no-contest, Edwards enters UFC London seeking redemption after a devastating unanimous decision loss to Muhammad at UFC 304 last July. That defeat not only ended his impressive 13-fight unbeaten streak but also cost him his championship reign.

When it comes to his walkout songs, 'Rocky' stays true to tradition by making his way to the octagon to the beats of 'Shabba Madda' Pot by Jamaican rapper Dexta Daps. This track has been his go-to choice for nearly all of his UFC appearances.

Meanwhile, Brady, boasting a 7-1 record inside the octagon, steps back into competition following a commanding unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 97 last September.

Similar to Edwards, Brady is also known for his consistency in walkout music, always making his way to the octagon to the beats of the 2015 hit 'They Don't Love You No More' by DJ Khaled, featuring Jay Z, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, and French Montana in all of his UFC fights.

UFC London: Which songs have Jan Blachowicz, Carlos Ulberg, and others walked out to?

Holding a UFC record of 12-7-1, Jan Blachowicz makes his long-awaited return at UFC London after a 21-month layoff. His last appearance came at UFC 291 in July 2023, where he endured a hard-fought split-decision loss to Alex Pereira.

The 42-year-old Polish powerhouse frequently switches up his walkout songs for each fight. At UFC 291, he opted for 'The Politics & The Life' from the 2017 action movie 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' by Daniel Pemberton.

For his title clash against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282 in December 2022, Blachowicz made his entrance to 'The Song of the Dragonborn' from the 2011 role-playing game Skyrim.

On the other hand, Carlos Ulberg boasts a 7-1 record inside the octagon, with four of his victories coming by knockout. Riding a seven-fight win streak, he last competed at UFC Macau in November, where he secured a unanimous decision victory over Volkan Oezdemir.

'Black Jag' frequently changes his walkout songs, and at UFC 281 in November 2022, he made his entrance to 'The Climb Back' by J. Cole.

Meanwhile, for his UFC 293 appearance in September 2023, Ulberg made his walkout to 'Conquer' by SWIDT.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC London lineup:

Gunnar Nelson: 'Leidin Okkar Allra' by Hjalmar

Kevin Holland: 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' by Shaboozey

Molly McCann: 'This Place' by Jamie Webster

Nathaniel Wood: 'I’m a Man' by Black Strobe

Jai Herbert: 'Morals & Principals' by Rimzece

Chris Padilla: 'Boogieman' by EBK Jaaybo

Marcin Tybura: 'Can’t Stop' by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shauna Bannon: 'They Don’t Care About Us' by Michael Jackson

