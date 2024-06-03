UFC Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov - Full fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue and more

Following another successful pay-per-view event, the UFC hosts a Fight Night card that will be headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov. The event takes place this Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The prelims portion of the event will kick off at 5pm ET and will be streaming live on ESPN+. The prelims will be followed by the main card, which kicks off at 8pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Cannonier comes into his main event clash following back-to-back wins over Marvin Vettori and former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. He is currently the No.4 ranked UFC middleweight and could insert himself in the title picture should he earn an impressive win.

Imavov, on the other hand, is coming off a majority decision win over Roman Dolidze and has a great opportunity to move into the top-5 should he defeat Cannonier. A win over 'The Killa Gorilla' would arguably be the biggest of his career and legitimize himself as a potential title contender in the future.

In the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes returns following a near two-year layoff to take on Dustin Jacoby. In addition, highly touted prospect Raul Rosas Jr. looks to continue his winning ways against fellow 'Contender Series' alum Ricky Turcios.

Rounding out the main card are middleweight bouts including Bruno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus and Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reece, and a welterweight bout between Miguel Baeza and Punahele Soriano in the opening bout.

Check out the poster for UFC Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov below:

Tweet regarding Cannonier vs. Imavov [Image courtesy: @UFCEurope - X]

Who is competing on the UFC Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov prelims?

The prelims portion of the upcoming UFC Louisville card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov is shaping up to be an entertaining one.

There are plenty of notable names competing, which could result in a lively atmosphere for the prelims. In women's strawweight action, Rayanne dos Santos takes on Puja Tomar and Eduarda Moura takes on Denise Gomes.

Charles Radtje takes on Carlos Prates in a welterweight bout, while women's flyweight veterans Andrea Lee and Montana De La Rosa will look to snap their respective losing skids. There will also be a number of exciting bantamweight bouts including Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus, John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos, and former TUF winner Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler.

The prelims will be headlined by a lightweight clash between Thiago Moises and Ludovit Klein.

Check out the tweet regarding Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein below:

Tweet regarding Moises vs. Klein [Image courtesy: @mma_orbit - X]