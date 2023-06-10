Who is UFC 289 fighter Nassourdine Imavov? All you need to know about the impressive 12-4 middleweight

Nassourdine Imavov is a Russian-born French mixed martial artist who competes in the middleweight division of the UFC.

Imavov will take on Chris Curtis in the UFC 289 preliminary card on Saturday at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Nassourdine Imavov was born in a combat-savvy region of Dagestan, Russia. At the age of nine, he relocated to France, where his boxing journey began in the town of Salon De Provence. Imavov's MMA career took off at the age of 19 when he made the decision to transition from boxing to MMA. Alongside his brother, he moved to Paris to train at the renowned Fernand Lopez's MMA Factory.

The No.12-ranked middleweight's professional MMA voyage commenced in 2016, forging the path that ultimately led him to the grand stage of the UFC. Before his debut in the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion, 'The Sniper' etched a five-fight winning streak. Currently boasting a commendable professional record of 12 victories and 4 losses, The 27-year-old fighter has showcased his talents within the UFC octagon, where he holds a record of 4 wins and 2 losses.

Nassourdine Imavov remarks on Francis Ngannou joining the PFL

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Nassourdine Imavov, who was once a teammate of the former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, shared his thoughts on Ngannou's recent signing with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Imavov and Ngannou were once training partners at the renowned MMA Factory in Paris until 2018 when Ngannou decided to part ways with head trainer Fernand Lopez. The MMA Factory, which remains the largest MMA gym in France, continues to train notable UFC fighters, including Ciryl Gane, among others.

'The Sniper' openly admitted that he didn't fully grasp the reasoning behind Ngannou's decision but emphasized his desire to witness 'The Predator' back in action:

"I really don’t know about it. I’m a little bit confused. I just want to see him in action, I want to see him fighting. I want to see how it’s going to be. It’s too bad we don’t see him in the biggest league [UFC] in the USA.”

Check out the full interview below:

