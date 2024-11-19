UFC Macau purses and payouts: Previous and estimated salaries of Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, and others

UFC Macau will be headlined by a pair of former UFC champions in Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo. Today, we look at some of the estimated salaries that fighters on the card have received in the past, which could be indicative of their upcoming fight payouts.

Since losing his UFC bantamweight title by a controversial disqualification against Aljamain Sterling back in 2021, Petr Yan has competed five times and gone 2-3 inside the octagon.

Nevertheless, being an ex-champion, the Russian combatant is still believed to bag better payouts than most others. Per NY Fights, Yan's purses have been in the $200k-$500k range.

Before his most recent fight, a unanimous decision victory against Song Yadong in March 2024, he was on a three-fight losing streak. Given the three consecutive defeats, Yan was expected to earn no more than $200k as his guaranteed purse for his clash against Yadong.

Deiveson Figueiredo is a former UFC flyweight champion and has gone 3-0 since moving up to the bantamweight division. Sporting News indicated that the Brazilian fighter raked in six-figure paydays for his three of his fights against Brandon Moreno. The two clashed a total of four times.

Per The Sports Daily, 'Deus da Guerra' took home $300k for the first clash. MMA Junkie reported that the rematch earned Figueiredo $210k. MMA Fighting noted that Figueiredo received $150k for the trilogy bout.

GiveMeSport reported that Figueiredo's total payout for his submission win against ex-bantamweight kingpin Cody Garbrandt at the landmark UFC 300 event in April 2024 was $224k. It supposedly comprised a $200k guaranteed purse and an additional $24k, courtesy of pay-per-view points and/or sponsorship pay.

The Yan-Figueiredo bout headlines UFC Macau at the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China, on Nov. 23, 2024. Considering their past payouts and the fact that their upcoming fight is a main event, both combatants could very well bag six-figure paydays yet again.

The estimated/reported salaries haven't been officially confirmed. Furthermore, a fighter's total payout from a matchup is generally higher, courtesy of additional bonuses, perks, etc.

UFC Macau purses and payouts: Estimated/reported salaries for other fighters on the Fight Night card

UFC Macau's co-main event will see former UFC women's strawweight title challenger Yan Xiaonan taking on rising star Tabatha Ricci. Per MMA Salaries Xiaonan earned a guaranteed purse of $250k in her unanimous decision defeat against strawweight champion Zhang Weili at UFC 300. GiveMeSport noted that Xiaonan's PPV points/sponsorship pay for that fight was $40k.

Meanwhile, Tabatha Ricci is coming off a unanimous decision win over Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 96 in Aug. 2024. Per Sporty Salaries, Ricci received a total payout of $160k for her efforts ($75k guaranteed purse, $75k win bonus, and $10k sponsorship pay).

Elsewhere on the UFC Macau card, veteran Volkan Oezdemir returns against Carlos Ulberg in a light heavyweight showdown. According to MMA Junkie, Oezdemir earned $350k when he took on the then-light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier back at UFC 220. Given that the fight was a championship bout and arguably the most high profile fight of Oezdemir's career, that may have been the most he has earned for a single fight under the UFC banner. The figure was reportedly disclosed by the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission.

Per MMA Fighting, Carlos Ulberg received a guaranteed purse of $33k and a win bonus of $33k for his first-round TKO victory against Ihor Potieria at UFC Charlotte in May 2023. The pay was reportedly disclosed by the North Carolina Boxing and Combat Sports Commission.

Check out the UFC Macau promo below:

