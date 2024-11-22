UFC Macau: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC Macau Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming light heavyweight matchup on the UFC Macau main card. The event itself is set to start at 3:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 12:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time).

Meanwhile, the bout itself is projected for a 5:20 AM E.T. / 2:20 AM P.T. start time. It is the second bout on the main card, pitting a seasoned light heavyweight contender in Oezdemir against a surging up-and-comer in Ulberg, and the bout is of great importance to both men.

Oezdemir, who currently sits at the #8 spot in the light heavyweight rankings, is eager to climb the ladder and make his way back into title contention now that he is on a two-fight win streak.

Ulberg, meanwhile, is #10 in the rankings and eyeing Oezdemir as an established name to catapult himself into a better spot. He is currently on a six-fight win streak, with five finishes to his name. For this reason, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook believe he will emerge victorious.

He is listed as a -230 favorite, while Oezdemir is a +190 underdog with no expectation to return to title contention.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the light heavyweight bout.

UFC Macau: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

