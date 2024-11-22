UFC Macau: Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC Macau Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci round-by-round updates are here. Fans will be treated to real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's strawweight bout set to co-main UFC Macau, which starts at 3:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 12:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time).

The two women are expected to be inside the octagon by 6:20 AM E.T. / 3:20 AM P.T. Their bout is notable for representing one of the largest disparities in rankings between two opponents in recent memory. Yan is ranked #2 in the division, while Ricci just broke into the top 10 at exactly #10.

It is a step down in competition for Yan, who is coming off a recent women's strawweight title fight loss to reigning champion and fellow countrywoman Zhang Weili. However, she has always been successful against Brazilian opposition, knocking out Jéssica Andrade and beating Cláudia Gadelha and Viviane Pereira.

For Ricci, it is an opportunity of a lifetime. She is currently on a two-fight win streak, having beaten Angela Hill and Tecia Pennington. A win over a former title challenger and the #2 ranked strawweight in the world will surely set her up for a title shot. Unfortunately, she isn't expected to win.

Yan is a -198 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Ricci is a +164 underdog according to the oddsmakers.

UFC Macau: Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

