UFC Mexico bonuses: Brian Ortega bags $50k with incredible comeback, three others rewarded as main even gets snubbed

Brian Ortega's comeback win against Yair Rodriguez has netted him the Performance on the Night bonus at UFC Mexico.

Ortega soldiered through early adversity to secure a submission win over 'El Panthera' as he locked in an arm triangle choke 58 seconds into the third round. He will take home a $50,000 bonus for the win.

Manuel Torres is the other POTN winner. 'El Loco' closed the show early this weekend, securing a rear naked choke submission over Chirs Duncan in the opening round. He will also take an extra $50,000 for his troubles.

Expand Tweet

The Fight of the Night award was granted to the lightweight fight between Daniel Zellhuber and Francisco Prado.

After a three-round action-packed affair, the judges ruled the contest a unanimous decision win in favor of 'Golden Boy'. Both the fighters have bagged the same $50,000 bonus amount.

Surprisingly, the five-round slug feat between the headliners Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval failed to make the cut for performance bonuses.

After five rounds of back-and-forth action, 'Raw Dawg' edged out a split decision win over the former flyweight champion. The result might just grant him a second title fight opportunity against reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja.

UFC Mexico: Brandon Royval calls for title fight rematch

Brandon Royval has no intentions of slowing down following his win over Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico and is on the hunt for another title shot.

During his post-fight octagon interview, a fired up 'Raw Dawg' called out flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja for a rematch, saying:

"I hear Pantoja is in the building. Let's run that s**t back... Aint no one f*****g holding me [down] ever again. I'm going to people's houses and I'm taking their s**t, all day, every day. Brandon 'Raw Dawg' motherf*****g Royval in the building. What's up."

Catch Brandon Royval's comments flowing UFC Mexico win below (1:53):