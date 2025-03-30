UFC Mexico City bonuses and aftermath: Four Fighters bag $50K, Brandon Moreno inches closer to Demetrious Johnson's record, and more 

UFC Mexico City offered a memorable night of fights with an action-packed main card complete with a high-octane main event. This Fight Night offering saw a 19,731 strong crowd in attendance at the Arena CDMX in Mexico D.F.

Ad

When the curtains fell on the event, four fighters went away with $50K each in performance bonuses.

From the main card, co-main eventer Manuel Torres, flyweight Edgar Chairez, and bantamweight fighter David Martinez bagged the Performance of the Night bonuses (POTN).

Torress delivered a stunning first-round TKO over the dangerous Drew Dober. Dober had intended to employ a more measured approach this time around after being on the wrong end of numerous knockouts.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Torres' straight punches proved lethal. After snapping his opponent's head back with straight right hands early in the round, 'El Loco' unloaded a jab-right hand combo at the 1:45 minute mark to floor Dober.

Torres then rained down a barrage of punches at his opponent's head as Dober desperately tried to take him down. The referee quickly realized that the 36-year-old was fighting more out of instinct at that point and was barely conscious, and called a stop to the contest.

Ad

Martinez also earned his bonus check with a similar performance. After soldiering through his opponent Saimon Oliveira's early pressure, 'Black Spartan' caught him with a slick right-hand counter, flooring him.

Thereafter he unloaded vicious ground-and-pound on Oliveira, forcing the referee to stop the fight at 4:38 minutes of Round 1.

Chairez, meanwhile, earned his win via submission. After hurting his opponent C.J. Vergara with a beautiful combination on the feet, 'Puro Chicali' quickly locked in a face crank to force a tap at 2:30 minutes of Round 1.

Ad

Prelims card fighter Ateba Gautier also won the POTN bonus with an emphatic first-round knockout over Jose Medina.

In the main event of UFC Mexico City, former champion Brandon Moreno earned a unanimous decision win over recent title challenger Steve Erceg. While Moreno was granted 49-46 on all the judges' scorecards, most rounds were highly competitive with both fighters having their moments.

'The Assassin Baby' now has 11 wins at flyweight, only two behind the divisional record jointly held by the legendary Demetrious Johnson, Joseph Benavidez, and reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elsewhere on the main card, UFC wunderkind Raul Rosas Jr. earned his fifth win in the promotion with a unanimous decision over Vince Morales. 'El Nino Problema' is now the youngest fighter to win five fights in the UFC. Rosas Jr. is 20 years and 177 days old as of today.

In another historic development, this year's Noche event has been announced for UFC 320 in Mexico. This marks the first time the promotion will hold its Mexican Independence Day event, in Mexico.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.