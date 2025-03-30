UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg: Full video highlights

A flyweight clash between former title challenger Steve Erceg and former champion Brandon Moreno graced the main event slot of UFC Mexico City. The event was held on March 29 and Arena CDMX in Mexico City served as the venue.

Ad

Prior to the event, Erceg faced two back-to-back losses in the UFC. Moreno, on the other hand, walked into the fight with a decision victory over Amir Albazi.

Moreno found success in the opening round and landed several significant strikes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The two flyweights went back-and-forth, exchanging strikes in the second round.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the fight progressed, Moreno continued to outclass his opponent.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fight lasted all five rounds and Moreno took home the victory via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the contest 49-46 in favor of 'The Assassin Baby'.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.