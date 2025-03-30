UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg: Full video highlights

  • home icon
By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 30, 2025 02:06 GMT
Brandon Moreno (left) and Steve Erceg (right) headlined UFC Mexico City [Image courtesy: Getty]

A flyweight clash between former title challenger Steve Erceg and former champion Brandon Moreno graced the main event slot of UFC Mexico City. The event was held on March 29 and Arena CDMX in Mexico City served as the venue.

Prior to the event, Erceg faced two back-to-back losses in the UFC. Moreno, on the other hand, walked into the fight with a decision victory over Amir Albazi.

Moreno found success in the opening round and landed several significant strikes.

The two flyweights went back-and-forth, exchanging strikes in the second round.

As the fight progressed, Moreno continued to outclass his opponent.

The fight lasted all five rounds and Moreno took home the victory via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the contest 49-46 in favor of 'The Assassin Baby'.

