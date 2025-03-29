UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg: Live round-by-round updates

A flyweight match-up between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg will headline UFC Mexico City later this evening (March 29) at the Arena CDMX in Mexico D.F.

Ad

Moreno (22-8-2) needs no introduction and is one of the most popular flyweight stars since Demetrious Johnson. While 'The Assassin Baby' is most known for his legendary rivalry with fellow former champion Deiveson Figueiredo, he also holds notable wins against the likes of Kai Kara-France and Brandon Royval.

Even though he already has two losses against reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja, a win this weekend will make him one of the favorites to get the next crack at the title.

Ad

Trending

In the other half of the event, Erceg (12-3) is on a two-fight skid. While he gave Pantoja a run for the money during their UFC 301 clash, 'Astro Boy' suffered a devastating KO against Kara-France in his last outing.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

A win over Moreno could be the perfect comeback story he needs to thrust himself into the title mix again.

According to BetOnline Moreno is a -240 favorite for the matchup, with Erceg as a +205 underdog. The main card of the event will kick off at 7 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from UFC Mexico City.

Ad

Check out the full fighter face-offs for the event below:

Ad

UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.