UFC Mexico City: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer: Live round-by-round updates

A middleweight clash between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer will go down on the main card of UFC Mexico City, later tonight (March 29) at the Arena CDMX in Mexico D.F.

Ad

Gastelum (19-9) needs no introduction. Despite churning out mixed results in recent years, the Arizona man was recently inducted into the fight section of The UFC Hall of Fame for his iconic clash against Israel Adesanya at UFC 236.

Gastelum is a true veteran of the sport and has shared the cage with promotional elites including Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier, Chris Weidman, and Michael Bisping. The 33-year-old was last seen in a unanimous decision win over Daniel Rodriguez in June.

Ad

Trending

Pyfer (13-3) on the other hand is one of the more exciting contenders in the division. The 2022 Dana White's Contender Series breakout star is 4-1 in the promotion, with his only loss having come against Jack Hermansson.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Bodybagz' is a true threat on the feet with nine of his wins having come via knockout. A win this weekend might fetch him a ranked opposition for his next rodeo.

Pyfer will enter the fight as a -550 favorite over Gastelum (+410 underdog). The main card of the event will kick off at 7 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from UFC Mexico City.

Ad

Check out the full fighter face-offs below:

Ad

UFC Mexico City: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.