  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Mexico City: Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober: Live round-by-round updates

UFC Mexico City: Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober: Live round-by-round updates

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Mar 29, 2025 15:30 GMT
Drew Dober (left) will take on Manuel Torres (right) on the main card of UFC Mexico City. [Images courtesy: @ufcindia on Instagram]
Drew Dober (left) will take on Manuel Torres (right) on the main card of UFC Mexico City. [Images courtesy: @ufcindia on Instagram]

A lightweight clash between Manuel Toress and Drew Dober will serve as the co-main event at UFC Mexico City, later this evening at the Arena CDMX in Mexico D.F.

Ad

Torres (15-3) is a 2021 Dana White's Contender Series breakout star sporting a UFC record of 3-1. 'El Loco' sports a fan-friendly style with all but one of his wins coming via finishes.

A win against a veteran like Dober could even fetch him a ranked opponent in his next outing

In the other half of the event Dober (27-14) has been a lightweight mainstay for over a decade. Yet inconsistent performance has largely kept him out of the divisional rankings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 36-year-old is currently on a two-fight skid, and winning this weekend could be non-negotiable for the fighter to justify his place on the roster.

The oddsmakers view this fight as a close contest, giving Toress a -115 odds for victory with Dober close behind at -105. The main card of the event will kick off at 7 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Ad

Check out the full fighter face-off for the event below:

youtube-cover
Ad

UFC Mexico City: Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober

Round 1

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी