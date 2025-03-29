UFC Mexico City: Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober: Live round-by-round updates

A lightweight clash between Manuel Toress and Drew Dober will serve as the co-main event at UFC Mexico City, later this evening at the Arena CDMX in Mexico D.F.

Torres (15-3) is a 2021 Dana White's Contender Series breakout star sporting a UFC record of 3-1. 'El Loco' sports a fan-friendly style with all but one of his wins coming via finishes.

A win against a veteran like Dober could even fetch him a ranked opponent in his next outing

In the other half of the event Dober (27-14) has been a lightweight mainstay for over a decade. Yet inconsistent performance has largely kept him out of the divisional rankings.

The 36-year-old is currently on a two-fight skid, and winning this weekend could be non-negotiable for the fighter to justify his place on the roster.

The oddsmakers view this fight as a close contest, giving Toress a -115 odds for victory with Dober close behind at -105. The main card of the event will kick off at 7 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the full fighter face-off for the event below:

UFC Mexico City: Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober

Round 1

