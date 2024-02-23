UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs. Royval 2 weigh-ins - How much do headliners officially weigh heading into the upcoming Fight Night event?

UFC flyweights Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval are set to square off in a rematch in the main event of UFC Mexico City. The Fight Night event will take place on Feb. 24 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

The official weigh-ins for the event took place on Friday, Feb. 23 at the UFC host hotel in Mexico City. Moreno was the first fighter to weigh in, tipping the scales at 126 pounds, with Royval subsequently matching his weight, also registering at the weight limit allowed for their non-title flyweight bout.

In the co-main event of UFC Mexico City, Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega will face off in a featherweight rematch. Rodriguez weighed in at 146 pounds, and Ortega also tipped in at 146 pounds, thereby officially confirming their bout.

The official weigh-in will be succeeded by the UFC Mexico City ceremonial weigh-ins for fans at the Arena CDMX, scheduled for 5 PM CT/ 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT on the same day in both Mexico and the United States, corresponding to an 11 PM GMT start in the United Kingdom.

This public event is open to all and free of charge. Fans from around the globe can tune in to the live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins through various platforms, including UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok.

Complete results for UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs. Royval 2 weigh-ins

Main Card

Brandon Moreno (126) vs. Brandon Royval (126): flyweight

Yair Rodriguez (146) vs. Brian Ortega (146): featherweight

Daniel Zellhuber (156) vs. Francisco Prado (156): lightweight

Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Ricky Turcios (136): bantamweight

Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs. Sam Hughes (115): strawweight

Manuel Torres (155) vs. Chris Duncan (156): lightweight

Preliminary Card

Cristian Quinonez (135) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135): bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Mateus Mendonca (126): flyweight

Edgar Chairez (131) vs. Daniel Lacerda (127): flyweight*

Claudio Puelles (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156): lightweight

Ronaldo Rodriguez (126) vs. Denys Bondar (126): flyweight

Victor Altamirano (125) vs. Felipe dos Santos (124): flyweight

Erik Silva (146) vs. Muhammad Naimov (146): featherweight

*Both Chairez and Lacerda missed the flyweight weight limit of 126 pounds.