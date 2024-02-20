Brandon Moreno is gearing up for a rematch against his former foe, Brandon Royval, in the main event of the upcoming UFC Mexico card. The UFC Fight Night event is scheduled for this weekend at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.
Meanwhile, a featherweight rematch featuring former interim champion Yair Rodriguez and ex-title challenger Brian Ortega will serve as the co-main event.
The preliminary card for UFC Mexico begins at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT on Saturday, Feb. 24, in the United States, corresponding to a start time of 12 AM GMT on Sunday, Feb. 25, in the United Kingdom. The main card is scheduled to commence at approximately 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT in the U.S., translating to a start time of 3 AM GMT in the U.K.
The main event fighters are expected to make their entrances at around 12:15 PM ET/ 9:15 PM PT/ 5:15 AM GMT, although this timing is subject to change depending on undercard fight outcomes.
Fans in the U.S. can watch the live action on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, while fans in the U.K. can tune in to TNT Sports for the live stream of the fight card.
UFC Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2 - Full fight card
Main Card:
Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval: flyweight
Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega: featherweight
Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado: lightweight
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios: bantamweight
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes: strawweight
Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan: lightweight
Preliminary Card:
Cristian Quinonez vs. Raoni Barcelos: bantamweight
Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca: flyweight
Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda: flyweight
Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam: lightweight
Luis Rodriguez vs. Denys Bondar: flyweight
Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe Dos Santos: flyweight
Erik Silva vs. Muhammad Naimov: featherweight