Brandon Moreno is gearing up for a rematch against his former foe, Brandon Royval, in the main event of the upcoming UFC Mexico card. The UFC Fight Night event is scheduled for this weekend at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Meanwhile, a featherweight rematch featuring former interim champion Yair Rodriguez and ex-title challenger Brian Ortega will serve as the co-main event.

The preliminary card for UFC Mexico begins at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT on Saturday, Feb. 24, in the United States, corresponding to a start time of 12 AM GMT on Sunday, Feb. 25, in the United Kingdom. The main card is scheduled to commence at approximately 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT in the U.S., translating to a start time of 3 AM GMT in the U.K.

The main event fighters are expected to make their entrances at around 12:15 PM ET/ 9:15 PM PT/ 5:15 AM GMT, although this timing is subject to change depending on undercard fight outcomes.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the live action on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, while fans in the U.K. can tune in to TNT Sports for the live stream of the fight card.

UFC Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2 - Full fight card

Main Card:

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval: flyweight

Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega: featherweight

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado: lightweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios: bantamweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes: strawweight

Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan: lightweight

Preliminary Card:

Cristian Quinonez vs. Raoni Barcelos: bantamweight

Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca: flyweight

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda: flyweight

Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam: lightweight

Luis Rodriguez vs. Denys Bondar: flyweight

Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe Dos Santos: flyweight

Erik Silva vs. Muhammad Naimov: featherweight