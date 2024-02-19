UFC Mexico: Moreno vs. Royval 2 tickets: How to buy, price, availability and more

Following UFC 298, the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion will get right back into action. The UFC Mexico card is set to go down on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

The card will be headlined by a rematch between Mexican star Brandon Moreno, and Brandon Royval. Tickets for the event are currently on sale. The event will also be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.

According to StubHub, ticket prices for the event range from as low as $159, to as high as $3,393. As of the time of writing, 153 tickets are still available for purchase. The arena, which can fit a total of 22,300, is quickly selling out, so fans looking to purchase tickets for UFC Mexico should act quickly.

Keep in mind that these prices include an estimation of other fees generated by StubHub and so, the prices are subject to change. As things stand, there are tickets available in all stands, from the nosebleeds to floor seats.

With floor seats, viewers can be as close to the action as possible. They do, however, command a premium, as floor seats for the event start at $2,700, with many of the closest seats already sold out.

What does the UFC Mexico card look like?

Apart from the monumental flyweight clash between former champion Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval, which is a rematch, the card also features a number of exciting contests.

In the co-main event, Mexican sensation Yair Rodriguez will run it back with Brian Ortega. 'T-City' was last seen inside the octagon when he faced Rodriguez back in July of 2022.

On the night, Ortega suffered an injury, forcing the referee to stop the contest, with the TKO victory being awarded to Rodriguez. With a win, either man has a chance to solidify their claim to a title shot at 145 pounds.

Raul Rosas Jr. is also set to return to competition, as he is scheduled to face Ricky Turcios in what will be a real test for the developing Rosas Jr. The UFC Mexico card is also set to feature a number of Mexican fighters, putting a spotlight on the surging MMA scene in the country.

Check out the full UFC Mexico card here:

