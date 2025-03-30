  • home icon
UFC Mexico City: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 30, 2025 00:34 GMT
Raul Rosas Jr. and Vince Morales (right) locked horns on March 29 [Image courtesy: Getty]
Raul Rosas Jr. and Vince Morales (right) locked horns on March 29 [Image courtesy: Getty]

A bantamweight clash between Raul Rosas Jr. and Vince Morales graced the main card of UFC Mexico City. The event was held on March 29 and Arena CDMX in Mexico City served as the venue.

Rosas Jr. walked inot the fight with an impressive three-fight winning streak in the promotion. Morales, on the other hand, came up short in his last two UFC outings.

'El Nino Problema' started the fight on an impressive note as he slammed his opponent in the middle of the octagon in the first round and proceeded to have top control for the majority of the round.

In the last minute of the first round, Morales managed to reverse positions and got Rosas Jr. in a difficult spot.

In the third round, Morales made multiple submission attempts against Rosas Jr. on the ground but the 20-year-old managed to survive.

The fight went the 15-minute distance and ended in a unanimous decision victory for Rosas Jr. All three judges scored the contest 29-28 in favor of 'El Nino Problema'.

Edited by Puneet Sharma
