UFC Mexico City: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales: Live round-by-round updates

A bantamweight clash between Raul Rosas Jr. and Vince Morales will go down on the main card of UFC Mexico City, later tonight (March 29) at the Arena CDMX at Mexico D.F.

Ad

Rosas Jr. (10-1) is perhaps the most popular up-and-comer in the company. Since getting his ticket to the big leagues at just 17 years of age in 2022, the UFC wunderkind has racked up an enviable promotional record of 4-1.

'El Nino Problema' secured all but one of his UFC wins via finishes. The 20-year-old would be hoping to extend his win streak with a decisive vicotry this time around.

Standing across the octagon to 'El Nino Problema' will be Morales (16-9), a well-rounded fighter out of Caldwell, Idaho. The 34-year-old is a threat both on the feet and the ground as evidenced by his seven knockouts and five submissions.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, 'Vendatta's' second stint at the UFC is shaping up to be underwhelming. He is currently on a two-fight skid and this might be his last chance to justify his place on the roster.

Rosas Jr. is a -310 favorite for the match-up with Morales as a +250 underdog. The main card of UFC Mexico City will kick off at 7 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the event.

Ad

Check out the full fighter face-offs for the event below:

Ad

UFC Mexico City: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.