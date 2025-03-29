  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Mexico City: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales: Live round-by-round updates

UFC Mexico City: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales: Live round-by-round updates

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Mar 29, 2025 15:30 GMT
Raul Rosas Jr. (left) will take on Vince Morales (right) on the main card of UFC Mexico City. [Images courtesy: @raulrosasjr on Instagram and Getty Images]
Raul Rosas Jr. (left) will take on Vince Morales (right) on the main card of UFC Mexico City. [Images courtesy: @raulrosasjr on Instagram and Getty Images]

A bantamweight clash between Raul Rosas Jr. and Vince Morales will go down on the main card of UFC Mexico City, later tonight (March 29) at the Arena CDMX at Mexico D.F.

Ad

Rosas Jr. (10-1) is perhaps the most popular up-and-comer in the company. Since getting his ticket to the big leagues at just 17 years of age in 2022, the UFC wunderkind has racked up an enviable promotional record of 4-1.

'El Nino Problema' secured all but one of his UFC wins via finishes. The 20-year-old would be hoping to extend his win streak with a decisive vicotry this time around.

Standing across the octagon to 'El Nino Problema' will be Morales (16-9), a well-rounded fighter out of Caldwell, Idaho. The 34-year-old is a threat both on the feet and the ground as evidenced by his seven knockouts and five submissions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, 'Vendatta's' second stint at the UFC is shaping up to be underwhelming. He is currently on a two-fight skid and this might be his last chance to justify his place on the roster.

Rosas Jr. is a -310 favorite for the match-up with Morales as a +250 underdog. The main card of UFC Mexico City will kick off at 7 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the event.

Ad

Check out the full fighter face-offs for the event below:

youtube-cover
Ad

UFC Mexico City: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales

Round 1

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी