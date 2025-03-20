UFC Mexico City walkout songs: Tracks Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg, and others have used before

UFC Mexico City is set to take place at Arena CDMX on Saturday, March 29, featuring a stacked lineup of fighters with Mexican heritage. The Fight Night event will mark the promotion's seventh visit to the capital and its first since February 2024.

In the main event, former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will take on ex-title challenger Steve Erceg in a highly anticipated clash. Meanwhile, the co-main event showcases a thrilling lightweight showdown between rising contender Manuel Torres and seasoned veteran Drew Dober.

UFC Mexico City: Which songs did Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg walked out to?

The fighter’s entrance is a pivotal moment of any major fight night, setting the stage with a thrilling spectacle that fills the arena with energy and anticipation. These high-intensity walkouts fire up the crowd while giving fighters an adrenaline surge before they step into the cage.

While the walkout songs for UFC Mexico City have yet to be revealed, we can revisit the tracks these fighters have used in the past to make their memorable entrances.

Boasting a UFC record of 10-5-2, Brandon Moreno finds himself navigating one of the roughest patches of his career, having dropped three of his last six bouts. The 31-year-old Mexican last competed at UFC Edmonton in November, where he secured a unanimous decision victory over Amir Albazi.

'The Assassin Baby' is among the rare fighters who walk out to a song crafted specifically for them. For the past four years, he has remained loyal to his choice, making ‘El Corrido Del Bebe Asesino’ by Ariel Macias his signature anthem.

Meanwhile, Steve Erceg, who holds a 3-2 record in the octagon, is looking to rebound from back-to-back defeats at UFC Mexico City. His first setback came via unanimous decision against reigning flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301 in May 2024, followed by a first-round knockout loss to Kai Kara-France at UFC 305 in August.

When it comes to walkout songs, 'Astroboy' has established a tradition of entering the octagon to the timeless classic 'You Don’t Mess with Jim' by Jim Croce. The iconic track has become his trademark entrance theme, accompanying him for every UFC fight to date.

UFC Mexico City: Which songs have Manuel Torres, Drew Dober, and others walked out to?

Manuel Torres, with a 3-1 UFC record, is aiming to bounce back from his first setback in the promotion — a first-round knockout loss to Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 306 in September 2024.

'El Loco' has made his entrances memorable by previously walking out to 'Gente Del Oriente' by Greeg Mora feat. Joaquin Medina.

Meanwhile, Drew Dober, holding a UFC record of 13-10 with one no-contest, was last seen in action at UFC Denver in July 2024, where he endured a third-round TKO loss to Jean Silva.

For his February 2024 showdown against Renato Moicano, Dober made his entrance to the iconic track 'This Is How We Do It' by Montel Jordan.

UFC Mexico City will also feature the return of former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum, who is set to square off against rising contender Joe Pyfer in a middleweight showdown.

Gastelum walked out to 'Swag Surfin' by F.L.Y. for his UFC 287 clash against Chris Curtis, while Pyfer chose 'This Is The New Sh*t' by Marilyn Manson for his fight against Marc-André Barriault at UFC 303.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Mexico City lineup:

Raul Rosas Jr.: 'Mexico Linda y Queirdo' by Vicente Fernandez

Ronaldo Rodriguez: 'Por Mi Mexico' by Lefty Sm feat. Santa Fe Klan

Christian Rodriguez: 'Quema' by Ryan Castro, Peso Pluma

Loopy Godinez: 'Vengan a Calarse' by Ariel Armado Macias Madrid

