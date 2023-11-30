UFC Mexico: Date, venue, targeted & confirmed fights, and everything else you need to know

UFC Mexico has been announced as the biggest mixed martial arts promotion will make its return to the nation for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which will be titled UFC Fight Night 237 and UFC on ESPN+ 95, will take place on February 24, 2024.

While the venue has not been announced yet, it will likely take place in Mexico City, where the promotion is set to open a Performance Institute. Each of the UFC's three most recent trips to Mexico, the latest of which came in 2019, and five of their six total trips to the country, have taken place at Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

What fights will take place at UFC Mexico?

UFC Mexico will reportedly be headlined by a bout between No.2-ranked featherweight Yair Rodriguez and No.3-ranked featherweight Brian Ortega. The co-main event will reportedly will feature No.1-ranked flyweight Brandon Moreno and No.3-ranked flyweight Amir Albazi. Furthermore, the promotion is reportedly considering making both bouts five-rounders, according to Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN.

X user Pelunaton shared his comments on the same, stating:

"@CCLegaspi has commented in a live broadcast on his YouTube channel that both Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi and Yair Rodríguez vs Brian Ortega II could be 5 rounds in UFC Mexico, interesting, they were already going to do this in UFC Austin until Dan Hooker was injured #UFCMexico"

Check out the tweet from Pelunaton regarding UFC Mexico below:

Rodriguez and Ortega originally faced off in the main event of UFC on ABC 3 in July 2022. 'El Pantera' won the bout via first-round TKO as 'T-City' was unable to continue after suffering a dislocated shoulder. The latter has not entered the octagon since, while the former went on to become interim featherweight champion in his next bout at UFC 284 before losing the title unification bout at UFC 290.

Meanwhile, Moreno will make his return to the octagon after losing the flyweight title at UFC 290. It will mark the first bout in which 'The Assassin Baby' has not competed for an interim or undisputed title since 2020, a span of six fights. Albazi is coming off of a controversial split decision victory over Kai Kara-France and is also riding a six-fight win streak.

Furthermore, unranked flyweights Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda will settle their unfinished business from Noche UFC. The pair fought to a no contest due to a premature referee stoppage. Finally, an unranked flyweight bout between Victor Altamirano and Felipe dos Santos might also be announced.