Israel Adesanya has revealed that he doesn't plan on getting jacked up for his light heavyweight debut against the reigning champ of the 205lbs division, Jan Blachowicz, in 2021.

Speaking to TheMacLife about his upcoming fight, Israel Adesanya said that he will still be skinny when he challenges Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title because he likes being that way. The Nigerian born Kiwi doesn't intend to pack on any more muscle for his upcoming fight and prefers to be a lean fighting machine.

"I'm jumping up in weight. That's something that gets me jacked up like 'yeah, let's go.'You know what I'm saying, 'hey, who's skinny now, motherf***er?' No, I'm still skinny and I like being skinny but yeah the idea of moving up a weight class is something that gets me juiced up, not literally though."

Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) is getting juiced up for a light heavyweight fight. Not literally.



FULL: https://t.co/BnD5bf4ntF pic.twitter.com/7U9l15FZgV — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) November 5, 2020

Jon Jones' shadow looms large over the Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz matchup

During the interview, Israel Adesanya also shared his thoughts on his next opponent Jan Blachowicz. Paying due respect to Blachowicz, Adesanya said that the former is a beast inside the Octagon and that he's not looking past him in any way. The Last Stylebender further stated that he's looking forward to the fight against Blachowicz.

"I don't look past Jan. Jan's a beast. I know he's had some losses and he's climbed back from them and went on to win the title so I don't look past the guy like that. He's a beast."

Since the announcement of Israel Adesanya's move to light heavyweight, fans and media started speculating about the possibility of a grudge match between him and Jon Jones in the future.

The former light heavyweight champion recently vacated his title to move up to heavyweight. But if Adesanya manages to take the title from Blachowicz, we might see Jones come back to 205lbs to challenge Adesanya.