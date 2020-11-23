One of the biggest questions floating around within the MMA community right now is whether or not Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones will fight down the line.

The Middleweight Champion is set to come up to Light Heavyweight and challenge Jan Blachowicz for the same belt that Jon Jones held in UFC for a long time before vacating earlier this year.

Jones said it was because he was preparing to move up to Heavyweight, for which he is training at the moment and posting about his progress as well.

Bones is bulking up for his heavyweight run 👀 (via @jonnybones) pic.twitter.com/Wh9tVMD98b — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 19, 2020

Will Israel Adesanya fight Jon Jones?

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have been at each other's throats for so long that fans can barely remember who called out who first. Their ongoing altercations are well-documented on social media if anyone wishes to trace them back to the source.

As far as the fight is concerned, Jon Jones' coach has said 'Bones' does not need to chase anybody, but Israel Adesanya's coach feels differently.

Founder of Auckland-based City Kickboxing and Izzy's coach, Eugene Bareman told Submission Radio if Jon Jones superfight can happen once Israel Adesanya has gone past Jan Blachowicz.

"Yeah, yeah, definitely not to look past Jan (Blachowicz). To quickly just answer this question, I believe if the stars align, given that, I think Jon Jones is going to have a fight and Israel is going to have a fight, and we could see that fight as the next fight."

But there were other factors at play before the fight can be confirmed, Bareman said. First and foremost, the weight division had to be agreed upon, and then other things would also follow.

"There's a whole lot of other questions that are obviously going to come into play, like which weight division it will be at and all the rest of it... But the only person that's ever shown a penchant for moving around weight divisions has been Israel, right? And then of course, Jon Jones, being who he is, has followed Israel's footsteps, which is funny because he's meant to be the guy that's already established himself there but Israel's got that guy dancing to the beat of whatever rhythm he puts out."

Considering the pandemic is still here, nothing can be said with certainty on that front either. It has already cost Israel Adesanya a few weeks of training with Bareman. Because of a new travel voucher system implemented by the New Zealand government, Israel Adesanya and two other City Kickboxing team members are stranded in Las Vegas.

But Bareman said in the interview that perhaps Israel Adesanya was not missing out on much, as he was training to improve his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills at Atos Jiu-Jitsu HQ, one of the best in the world.