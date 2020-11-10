UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya ready to fight Jon Jones in empty arena

Israel Adesanya recently said that he has plans to fight Jon Jones next year at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in front of a big crowd, and it is going to be the "biggest fight in UFC history".

Israel Adesanya still plans to fight "the supposed GOAT" Jon Jones in 2021. pic.twitter.com/D8AJ8N8ihj — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) November 2, 2020

Israel Adesanya wants his superfight with Jon Jones to be in the presence of an audience. However, if that cannot happen, after all, he does not mind either.

Israel Adesanya is okay with no audience

UFC has been hosting events with no audience for months now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no saying with certainty yet when events can take place in front of a crowd once again.

If the crowd is not allowed by the time Israel Adesanya fights Jon Jones, he will take what he gets. In any case, Adesanya loves to hear his strikes sound like 'gunshots' in an empty, silent arena. The middleweight champion said on MMA Junkie Radio:

"I like fighting with no audience, but that fight in particular, I want there to be an audience,” Adesanya said. “But if there’s no audience for that fight, as well, I don’t mind. I just feel it’ll be glorious in a packed stadium with 75,000 people, you know. But, yeah, I don’t mind. I kind of like the last fight (vs. Paulo Costa), where you could here the crispness of the strikes, the impact of the leg kicks, the shots sounding like gun shots. Either way is good for me."

Fans are hoping that Israel Adesanya's move up to 205 pounds would pave the way for the Jon Jones superfight quicker than expected. Although Jones has said that he is moving up to heavyweight now, having vacated his light heavyweight title, there is a high chance of UFC booking the bout anyway.

Advertisement

Which division will the fight be in?

Israel Adesanya is supposed to challenge the current light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, looking to become a two-division champion. Jon Jones' coach recently said that if 'Bones' does agree to fight Adesanya, it will have to be at heavyweight.

Israel Adesanya has made it clear that he will fight Jon Jones in any division. If he has to move up to heavyweight for that, he will do that as well.

Israel Adesanya is only too keen to make history by becoming a three-division champion in UFC.

Can Israel Adesanya cement his legacy as an MMA great and defeat Jan Blachowicz and Jon Jones to become a three-division champion in the UFC? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KG6MXQDvvO — CP Knockouts (@CPKnockouts) November 3, 2020

Although Jon Jones is preparing for the move up, he currently has no prospective opponent with Daniel Cormier retired and champion Stipe Miocic expected to fight Francis Ngannou.