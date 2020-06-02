UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya shares terrible experience of racist behavior at the "Black Lives Matter" rally in Auckland

Auckland Black Lives Matter Rally Held In Solidarity With U.S. Marches

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya couldn't sit home and watch quietly as millions of people around the globe protested the wrongful death of George Floyd. Floyd's death has sparked nationwide protests in the United States of America with people taking to the streets in numbers to shun racism.

Sitting halfway across the world in his native New Zealand, Adesanya's blood boiled as he heard about the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. On Monday afternoon, Israel Adesanya joined a group of approximately 4,000 people, demanding justice for Floyd, who died after Derek Chauvin, a former police officer mercilessly knelt on his neck for eight minutes even as Floyd begged for help while repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe.

The said officer has subsequently been fired from the department and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter but the death has sparked protests in cities all over the world including Auckland where Adesanya resides.

Israel Adesanya is angry and wants racism to end, immediately

Adesanya shared his own experiences with racism which took place just recently and then spoke at length about what ought to be done moving forward to ensure that these kinds of horrific incidents do not take place again. The Last Stylebender urged the white people all around the globe to raise their voices against racism and put an end to the malpractice immediately

“I have to speak up. I’ve been doing it for like the last two weeks. For the last two weeks on my stories, you’ll see I’ve been angry. I’m pissed off. How many of you walk into a store and put your hands behind your back just so they don’t think you’re stealing? How many of you walk down the street and have to kind of smile and try to make the person who you can see is already scared of you, make them feel comfortable? We’ve been marching so long but it’s not about us now. Shout out to all the white people, people of different races, cause we need you. We need you to speak up. We need you to say something. I’m sick and tired of seeing those faces get killed cause guess what? I see myself in them the whole time. It’s heartbreaking. I’m pissed off.”