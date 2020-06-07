UFC Middleweight Charles Byrd retires after losing to Maki Pitolo

Entering his UFC 250 fight, middleweight Charles Byrd was already on a two-fight losing streak. Having been an active MMA fighter since 2009, Charles Byrd has had a career spanning 17 fights that has culminated in a record of 10-7.

He signed up with the UFC after a securing a good performance at Dana White's Tuesday night contenders in August 2017. Charles Byrd had previously competed on the same show in July 2017 but had failed to secure a UFC contract.

He entered the company with some talk behind him managed to back it up by securing a win over former BAMMA World Middleweight champion, John Phillips. However, after that win, he went on a two-fight losing streak. First losing to Darren Stewart in September 2018 before losing Edmen Shahbazyan in March 2019. After suffering a TKO loss today, Charles Byrd decided to call it his career over.

Ive never been afraid to fail or try. Never thought I'd say this at this moment but I'm ok and accepting that sometimes things in life dont go as expected. Mentally and physically prepared for this bout. But the outcome didn't go my way. Im ready to explore that next chapter and path God has for me. I appreciate the love and support from everyone friends and family through this journey I call my fight career. Achieved many great things for myself and developed alot of memories. But time waits for no man. So with that said im officially done with fighting.

Charles Byrd is currently 36, which is more or less the age around which fighters start moving away from the sport. However, he hasn't really pointed out what he plans on doing next. It should be fun to see what is next for him. We wish Charles Byrd best of luck for whatever lies ahead of him.