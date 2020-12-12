UFC middleweight Darren Till breaks his foot in latest injury setback

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has taken to his official social media account to reveal that he has suffered a broken foot.

Darren Till took to Instagram to let fans know that he broke his foot this week.

Darren Till’s broken foot is one of the multiple injury setbacks he’s suffered in 2020

Darren Till last competed in July 2020, losing to Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision in a closely contested five-round bout.

The Till vs. Whittaker matchup is regarded as one of the best fights of the 2020 calendar year. It was one that witnessed both fighters come close to beating the other in a battle of wits and will.

Both fighters inflicted significant damage upon the other. In fact, Darren Till later revealed that he tore the MCL in his knee during the fight.

Till’s MCL injury kept him out of action in the months that ensued. However, he was scheduled to return this December in a five-round main event bout against Jack Hermansson.

The fight didn’t come to fruition, as Till was forced to withdraw due to injury issues. The knee injury that Till was dealing with after the Whittaker fight had seemingly not healed as much as Till had expected. That, in turn, led to him pulling out of the Hermansson fight in November.

Kevin Holland was then roped in to face Hermansson, but when Holland tested positive for COVID-19, he was replaced by Marvin Vettori.

Advertisement

Hermansson faced Vettori in the headlining bout of UFC Vegas 16 on December 5th, 2020. The fight ended up being an exciting back-and-forth affair, with Vettori securing the victory via unanimous decision. With the win over Hermansson, Marvin Vettori is now in the mix for a shot at the UFC middleweight title.

Needless to say, the multiple injury setbacks that Darren Till suffered this year have proven to be a huge roadblock for the talented young fighter on his way to the UFC middleweight belt.

Darren Till explains the importance of wrestling whilst highlighting his broken foot

Darren Till took to Instagram and posted a photo of his broken foot, alongside a caption wherein he explained the importance of wrestling in MMA.

Till also noted that although he’s broken his foot this week, he will be back to wrestle tomorrow. Till’s Instagram post read as follows:

“Wrestling is f***ing tough, but it is needed & essential for MMA. You want to stand up & smash your opponents? You need amazing wrestling defence. You want to take them down smash them, submit them, or whatever? You need amazing wrestling. Don’t forget your wrestling kids!!! P.S I’ve broke my foot this week, but more wrestling tomorrow again.”

Which fighter would you like to see Darren Till face in his comeback fight after he recovers? Sound off in the comments.