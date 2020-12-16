UFC middleweight Derek Brunson thought Jake Paul's Conor McGregor rant was funny

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has taken to his official social media account to weigh in on the ongoing social media feud between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor.

Derek Brunson responded to the video tweeted out by Jake Paul that featured him insulting Conor McGregor, UFC President Dana White, and McGregor’s partner Dee Devlin.

Addressing the video, Derek Brunson suggested that Jake Paul’s Conor McGregor rant was funny. Brunson put forth a tweet that simply stated: “Lol that was funny.”

Lol that was funny 😂 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 15, 2020

Jake Paul’s rant against Conor McGregor has been receiving mainstream media coverage

The video that Derek Brunson responded to was one that Jake Paul had tweeted out to target UFC megastar Conor McGregor.

Paul’s rant in the video took aim at Conor McGregor whilst simultaneously insulting McGregor’s longtime partner, his fiancée Dee Devlin. McGregor and Devlin have been together since the time he was first starting out as an MMA fighter.

The couple share two children together and are well-known for having multiple business ventures all around the world. Dee Devlin is an Irish businesswoman who has often been credited by McGregor for being one of the most important people behind the success of his combat sports career.

Jake Paul’s video contained certain remarks – against Conor McGregor’s partner Dee Devlin – which many in the combat sports community believe were derogatory and uncalled for.

In fact, Paul’s rant against McGregor has now garnered a significant amount of coverage in several mainstream media outlets that don’t usually cover combat sports-related content.

Advertisement

The vast majority of combat sports fans and experts, including Derek Brunson and UFC icon Nate Diaz, have criticized Jake Paul for his rant. As of this time, Conor McGregor is yet to respond to Paul’s comments.

What’s next for Jake Paul, Conor McGregor, and Derek Brunson?

Jake Paul is 2-0 as a professional boxer and last competed in November of this year, defeating former NBA player Nate Robinson via second-round KO.

The date and opponent for Paul’s next fight are yet to be revealed. However, he’s seemingly lobbying for a fight against either Conor McGregor or Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis who’s also McGregor’s training partner and coach.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor last competed in January of this year. He bested Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone via first-round TKO merely 40 seconds into their fight. McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout at UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021.

As for Derek Brunson, he’s coming off a third-round TKO victory over Edmen Shahbazyan whom he beat in August of this year. Brunson is likely to receive a high-ranking opponent in his next Octagon outing, as he continues working his way towards a shot at the UFC middleweight title.