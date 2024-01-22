UFC middleweight division under the spotlight: Pre-event rankings and post-event ramifications

The UFC middleweight division has been shaken up following UFC 297. While there were only two middleweight bouts on the card, both had major implications on the rankings. Entering the event, Sean Strickland held the title, which he put on the line against No.2-ranked Dricus du Plessis.

While Israel Adesanya is the No.1-ranked 185-pounder, the two-time champion announced that he would take some time away from mixed martial arts following his UFC 293 loss to Strickland. No.3-ranked Robert Whittaker will face No.6-ranked Paulo Costa at UFC 298 next month.

No.4-ranked Jared Cannonier does not have a bout scheduled, however, No.5-ranked Marvin Vettori will face No.7-ranked Brendan Allen at UFC Fight Night 242.

Roman Dolidze, Khamzat Chimaev, and Jack Hermansson round out the top 10. Dolidze will face No.11-ranked Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 235. Hermansson will face unranked Joe Pyfer at UFC Fight Night 236. Paul Craig, Anthony Hernandez, Chris Curtis, and Caio Borralho make up the bottom end of the top 15. While Craig and Borralho do not have bouts scheduled, Hernandez is set to face Roman Kopylov at UFC 298, and Curtis faced Marc-André Barriault at UFC 297.

At UFC 297, du Plessis claimed the middleweight title, defeating Strickland, who was the No.8-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, via split decision. Meanwhile, Curtis defeated Barriault via split decision to maintain his spot in the rankings.

Who will be the next to challenge for the UFC middleweight title?

Dricus du Plessis claimed the middleweight title with a split decision victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

Following the bout, 'Stillknocks' revealed that he is hoping to face Israel Adesanya in his first title defense. Speaking to Daniel Cormier in the octagon after his victory, the middleweight champion stated:

"There was another guy who tried to take my shine. He lost his shine. Now, I have your shine. He didn't get into the cage tonight, but Israel Adesanya get your a** back in the UFC so we can settle the score."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments on facing Israel Adesanya below:

Adesanya responded via his Twitter account, stating:

"✨ IS~RA~EL 🐉 ADÉSÀNYÀ‼️ This arc in my story was written long ago. Our paths are destined to cross again. Stay tuned for the next episode, thanks for watching. We Write History ✨ ✍🏾"

Check out Israel Adesanya's response to Dricus du Plessis below:

While nothing has been made official, it is likely that du Plessis' first title defense will come against Adesanya, potentially at UFC 300. 'The Last Stylebender' will look to join Randy Couture as the only fighter to win a title three times in one division.