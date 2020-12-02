UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson claims Israel Adesanya won't be fighting Jon Jones anytime soon

Mixed martial arts fans all over the world have been clamoring for a matchup between reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, but Jack Hermansson doesn't see that happening anytime soon.

Speaking to Petesy Carroll and Niall McGrath on an episode of The Bash MMA, Hermanson explained why he doesn't see Israel Adesanya and Jones going head to head in the near future:

"Ah, I’m not sure. I don’t think that’s going to happen. I do believe that they might be fighting in light heavyweight at some point, but it’s not gonna be in the near future because Jon Jones is heavy, he’s going up to heavyweight. I don’t know, maybe Jones and Izzy will fight at light heavyweight in a couple of years, but not in the near future, that’s my prediction."

Israel Adesanya is expected to challenge reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in 2021. Jones, the long-time reigning king at 205, recently vacated the title to pursue a run at the heavyweight division.

Israel Adesanya and Jones have been going back and forth, talking a ton of trash to each other on social media, and that has made MMA fans hope that the two eventually settle their difference inside the Octagon.

Whatever weight division the two decide to face off, it will surely be one of the UFC's most-watched matchups.

Jack Hermansson outlines 'best scenario' for Israel Adesanya

Currently the number 4-ranked middleweight contender, Jack Hermansson is also looking to make his way into the UFC title picture.

The Swedish fighter will be facing Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 16 this weekend, and a win for 'The Joker' will definitely push his stock even higher.

Unfortunately for Hermansson and the rest of the contenders at 185-pounds, the division's titleholder Israel Adesanya may be preoccupied with other matters outside of the middleweight ranks.

Israel Adesanya is expected to challenge for the UFC light heavyweight title next year, and that could delay any future middleweight title opportunities. Currently at the front of the line is former champion Robert Whittaker, who earned his spot as the number one contender with a win over Jared Cannonier back at UFC 254.

While he isn't exactly at the top of the list of contenders, Hermansson already has in mind an ideal scenario of how things should play out, in case Adesanya does become the new 205-pound king:

"Hopefully the fight with Jan will be a little bit earlier now, so maybe Izzy can get two fights in next year, and go down and defend his belt also. So that would be the best scenario, when he goes up, he hopefully beats Jan and then he goes down and defends his belt late next year, that would be the best thing."

In case Israel Adesanya's return to the middleweight division gets even further delayed, perhaps an interim title could be in the works for Hermansson in the future, granted that he continues to rise in the middleweight rankings.