UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson reveals who is a tougher match-up: Robert Whittaker or Paulo Costa

Jack Hermansson took only 78 seconds to defeat the highly-ranked Kelvin Gastelum in his last outing this past July. Hermansson was coming off a defeat and had taken 10 months away from the Octagon before returning and getting a quick victory.

Jack Hermansson was originally supposed to fight Darren Till on December 5th in the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, but the latter pulled out of the fight and the Swedish-Norwegian Middleweight took a fight against Kevin Holland instead.

Hermansson will be in a prime position with a win over Holland - something he is expected to do. It would likely put him in a spot for a #1 contender's fight, given that he's ranked at #4.

Since Israel Adesanya's return to Middleweight is uncertain in 2020, Jack Hermansson feels that Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa would be interesting match-ups for him.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Jack Hermansson revealed who he feels is a tougher fight for him stylistically - Paulo Costa or Robert Whittaker. He went on to explain why he feels he would have a harder time facing former Middleweight King Robert Whittaker:

"[Robert] Whittaker is definitely the toughest match-up for me style-wise, because he has quick footwork and the way he moves is harder for me to handle than the way [Paulo] Costa moves. Even though Costa is very powerful, it's not like his movement is that great. I believe Whittaker is the tougher match-up but I would be as excited to fight any of those guys. Both are up there in the top and any one of those guys would be a good fight."

Will Jack Hermansson be in the Middleweight title picture in 2021?

Jack Hermansson may have very well been in Jared Cannonier's position had he defeated The Killa Gorilla in 2019. However, he had to take a step back, and a win over Kevin Holland may propel him up the rankings further.

If Israel Adesanya beats Jan Blachowicz and becomes the Light Heavyweight Champion, the assumption is that UFC will rush to book a dream fight against Jon Jones. If that is the case, he's unlikely to return to Middleweight in 2021.

In that case, the UFC always resorts to interim titles and that could be what happens at 185 pounds. While Robert Whittaker is now in prime position again with two great wins in a row, Hermansson could be up there with him should he defeat Kevin Holland.

Robert Whittaker vs Jack Hermansson would be a fresh fight as well, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the latter in the interim title picture next year at the very least.