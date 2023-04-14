Top UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum had a sharp reaction to a video of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov working out. In a now deleted tweet, the No. 11-ranked middleweight compared Kadyrov to the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Here's what Kelvin Gastelum said:

"He wants to be Putin so bad."

Kelvin Gastelum's tweet about Ramzan Kadyrov [Image courtesy: @OnAmission4Gold

The video can be found on Karim Zidan's Twitter account with the captions saying the following:

"Every time Kadyrov posts a workout video, he exposes how fabricated his strongman persona truly is."

Karim Zidan @ZidanSports Every time Kadyrov posts a workout video, he exposes how fabricated his strongman persona truly is Every time Kadyrov posts a workout video, he exposes how fabricated his strongman persona truly is https://t.co/hF3ngctaOI

Kelvin Gastelum last fought at UFC 287 where he beat 'The Action Man' Chris Curtis in a three-round grueling bout. Gastelum was on a two-fight losing streak going into the bout and managed to pull off a unanimous decision victory over Curtis.

Gastelum is currently 12-8 (1 NC) in the UFC and has an overall MMA record of 18-8 (1 NC).

Kelvin Gastelum's standout performance at UFC 287

Going into UFC 287, Kelvin Gastelum had a 1-5 record and was supposed to fight Nassourdine Imavov in the debut event of the year, i.e. UFC Fight Night 217. However, he was sidelined due to a horrific mouth injury that forced him out of the bout. Sean Strickland stepped in as a last-minute replacement, with the bout being contested at light heavyweight.

Strickland won what arguably could have been a win for Gastelum. However, against his bout against Chris Curtis, Kelvin Gastelum did not hold back. The middleweight duo slugged it out for three hard rounds, with Gastelum proving that he has one of the best chins in the business via taking heavy shots from 'The Action Man'.

UFC @ufc



Curtis and Gastelum closing the prelims in style #UFC287 What a fight so far!!Curtis and Gastelum closing the prelims in style What a fight so far!!Curtis and Gastelum closing the prelims in style 🔥 #UFC287 https://t.co/U44i4vUT3W

An accidental head-butt in the second round dropped Chris Curtis, a moment which Gastelum capitalized on. Curtis transitioned to the turtle position, while Gastelum assumed the top position and landed heavy blows on 'The Action Man'.

While Gastelum took the first two rounds, landing more significant head strikes, Curtis turned up the heat in Round 3, tagging the No.11-ranked middleweight on many occasions. 'The Action Man' caught Gastelum with a couple of good shots, while Gastelum displayed exceptional head-movement while in the pocket.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope ‍ #UFC287 These boys are THROWING here! Gastelum & Curtis putting in a shift! These boys are THROWING here! Gastelum & Curtis putting in a shift! 😮‍💨 #UFC287 https://t.co/01dNAeOTfT

At the end of the contest, Kelvin Gastelum won a 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 unanimous decision victory over Chris Curtis, thereby handing the Cincinnati, Ohio-native his second promotional loss. Kelvin Gastelum has a professional record of 18-8 (1 NC) while Chris Curtis is currently at 30-10.

Poll : 0 votes