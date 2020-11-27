UFC and MMA stars share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving

Many UFC and MMA stars have taken to their official social media accounts to share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving 2020.

Thanksgiving is a festival celebrated primarily in countries like the United States of America, Canada, and Brazil as a national holiday.

It is observed as a day of giving thanks and offering sacrifice for things like the harvest of the year and everything else that one has received over the year up until Thanksgiving.

One ought to note that festivals similar to Thanksgiving exist in many different cultures and countries across the world, and are known by names other than Thanksgiving.

UFC and MMA stars spread a message of optimism, happiness, and gratefulness on Thanksgiving 2020

The US celebrates Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November every year. Today being Thanksgiving, many beloved UFC stars as well as fighters from other MMA promotions have put forth posts on their social media accounts regarding Thanksgiving.

Top-ranked UFC lightweight fighter Dustin Poirier tweeted that he’s thankful for work. Poirier has purportedly started his training camp for his upcoming lightweight bout against Conor McGregor that’ll take place at UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021.

Their first encounter transpired back in September of 2014, with McGregor winning via first-round TKO. Speaking of which, Poirier’s UFC 257 opponent Conor McGregor took to Instagram and simply stated: “Thank you”.

Furthermore, former UFC women’s featherweight champion and reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg shared a truly motivational message on Thanksgiving 2020 via her Instagram page.

Cyborg stated that the more you thank life, the more life gives you to be thankful for. The feared KO artist’s aforesaid post has received a considerable amount of appreciation from the MMA community on social media for its heartwarming and inspiring message.

Ok ill try this again on the correct day. Happy thanksgiving to all my American friends. — michael (@bisping) November 26, 2020

Happy Thanksgiving to my American and Canadian friends! — John Gooden (@JohnGoodenUK) November 26, 2020

Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours. Grateful for all things big and small this year ❤️ — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) November 26, 2020

Happy thanksgiving to everyone ! Love you all ... hug and kiss the people close to you and tell them how important they are to you . 👑👑👑👑 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 26, 2020

Many UFC and MMA stars have sneaked in some training during Thanksgiving

As noted, Dustin Poirier indicated that he’s thankful for work, his training, and fighting, to be specific. Poirier and many other UFC and MMA stars have managed to strike a balance between work and relaxation on the holiday.

On the other hand, fighters like UFC sensation Maycee Barber, UFC strawweight Tecia Torres, the Pettis brothers (Anthony and Sergio), and UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez have seemingly been working through the holiday.

Thanksgiving is a time to express one’s gratitude and appreciation for everything in one’s life.

We here at Sportskeeda would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.