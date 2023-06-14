UFC Nashville 2023: Everything we know about the event so far

UFC Nashville 2023 is filling up with a number of high-profile bouts and is shaping up to be one of the best 'under-the-radar' nights in the promotion's history. The card is fast approaching but what is everything we know about the August 5 Fight Night event?

As we head toward UFC Nashville 2023, we'll take a look at every confirmed fight that the card will host—which is taking place in Bridgestone Arena, boasting a capacity of 20,000.

Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

A battle between Titans who've both been a success inside the octagon whilst searching for vicious knockouts. Kenned Nzechukwu will be desperately searching for a win over #15-ranked Dustin Jacoby in hopes of earning himself a spot in the rankings.

Virna Jandiroba vs. Tatiana Suarez

The Brazilian has been on a tear of late and has no intention of slowing down on her way to title contention. While she'll want to extend her winning streak, she will have to do so by overcoming the difficult test that is 'The Female Khabib' Tatiana Suarez.

Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson

A clash that should be considered an absolute barnburner with all the potential to be a fight-of-the-year contender. Both men are coming off knockout losses and will be eager to impress the Nashville crowd in a matchup that would undoubtedly produce fireworks.

Ovince St. Preux will take on Ion Cutelaba, Tanner Boser attempts to salvage his UFC career in a fight with Aleksa Camur, and Said Nurmagomedov welcomes Kyler Phillips back into the octagon.

Alongside those mentioned, other confirmed bouts will see Tagir Ulanbekov and Jake Hadley compete in a highly-anticipated flyweight brawl, Ode Osbourne locks horns with UFC newcomer Asu Alambaev, and Ignacio Bahamondes collide with Ludovit Klein.

Who is the main event of UFC Nashville 2023?

At this moment, none of the agreed matchups are set to headline UFC Nashville 2023 but Dana White may have hinted at a possible huge bantamweight bout for August 5.

When questioned by Alex Behunin, the UFC president hinted at the possibility of a Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov meeting inside the octagon in two months.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin I asked Dana about Sandhagen vs. Umar in Nashville and Holloway vs. TKZ in Singapore but all I got was a smile and a “do you want to see that fight” I asked Dana about Sandhagen vs. Umar in Nashville and Holloway vs. TKZ in Singapore but all I got was a smile and a “do you want to see that fight”

If the matchup is made official, the Russian will be having a huge step up against the #4-ranked 'Sandman', which could be considered a title eliminator showdown for 135lb gold.

